Open Secrets warns Sassa to guard digital grants system against abuse
- Open Secrets has warned Sassa to watch out for private companies who want to abuse the digital grants system
- Researcher Abby May says the NGO's recent investigation has revealed the dangers of digitising grant applications
Open Secrets has warned the South African government to look out for private companies seeking to profit from the digitalisation of the social grants system.
The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has been issuing government contracts to private companies as that will help steer its digitalisation drive.
In early 2020, a small South African technology company named GovChat offered its services to Sassa for free to set up a WhatsApp platform for the Covid-19 social disress reflief grant application process.
Over 13 million people qualified for the Covid-19 grant, according to Open Secrets researcher Abby May.
May has co-authored a report warning about how some companies could potentially profit from their access to the personal data submitted by grant applicants.
She says Sassa needs to protect individuals from exploitative digital systems in light of the 2017 Sassa grant payments crisis involving parent company Net1 and its subsidiary Cash Paymaster Services (CPS).
"They abused and misused that system that they set up for the grant applicants", May says.
She says Sassa needs to ensure that its contracts and agreements with digital service providers do not leave any room for abuse of personal information or monetisation.
"I don't believe there has been any thorough preparation", she warns.
Sassa decided to go the route of digitalising the application processes, they used a USSD platform, an email platform, and a WhatsApp platform which were all digitalised by separate companies. They decided to do that the because they did not have the capacity themselves to digitalised the grant application process.Abby May, Researcher - Open Secrets
Of cours, digitalising the grant application process is a wonderful thing, the dangers however is that in the past Sassa has had problems when digitalising the grant system... if we can recall a few years ago with Net1 and CPS.Abby May, Researcher - Open Secrets
The large risk with this, and which is really highlighted within our report, is that we need to be forward-looking and ensure that the personal data that is the databases of the state and being handled and secured by the private sector isn't abused in the future.Abby May, Researcher - Open Secrets
Source : Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Laws alone aren't enough to combat high levels of GBV in SA, says WLC advocate
Presenter Tessa van Staden chats to advocate Bronwyn Pithey from the Women's Legal Centre.Read More
'South Africa acted responsibly – then the world punished us for it'
Pippa Hudson interviews foreign affairs expert Professor John Stremlau of International Relations at Wits.Read More
Schools barred from forcing parents to buy uniforms at specific stores – ruling
John Maytham interviewed education law specialist Dr Jaco Deacon.Read More
Outgrown a school bag? Please donate your kids' backpacks to children in need
Hands of Love founder Catherine Versfeld speaks to Zain Johnson about this worthwhile initiative.Read More
'Vaccine mandates can increase vaccine uptake' - legal ethics expert
Mandy Weiner speaks to Prof Keymanthri Moodley, from the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law at the University Of StellenboschRead More
Sama vice-chair says govt should review rules on indoor gatherings
Presenter John Maytham chats to Dr. Mvuyisi Mzukwa, vice-chairperson of the South African Medical Association (SAMA).Read More
Does my pet need a Covid jab?
Zain Johnson speaks to SA Veterinary Association president Dr Leon du Bruyn about domestic pets and Covid-19.Read More
[WATCH] Africa travel bans 'xenophobic, discriminatory and political' expert
The AU's Covid-19 Africa Vaccine Delivery Alliance's Dr Ayoade Alakija says the world has failed to vaccinate countries equitably.Read More
Time to focus on a domestic tourism campaign in light of SA travel bans - CoCT
Africa Melane is joined by the CoCT's James Vos, o talk about the UKs' decision to put South Africa on its 'RED LIST' and the effect it has on the tourism and hospitality industry.Read More