Sama vice-chair says govt should review rules on indoor gatherings
The vice-chair of the South African Medical Association (Sama) says government should reconsider the current regulations for indoor gatherings.
Dr. Mvuyisi Mzukwa says the maximum number of people permitted to gather indoors should be reduced to try and slow down the spread of Covid-19 virus following the emergence of the Omicron variant.
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday announced that government has taken the decision not to impose further restrictions at this stage, keeping the country on alert level 1.
Under the current level 1 regulations, up to 750 people may gather indoors and no more than 2,000 people may gather outdoors.
Dr. Mzukwa says 750-limit on indoor gatherings should be tightened, along with more visible enforcement efforts.
"You find announcements are being made on national television but there is no implementation on the ground and it's business as usual", he tells CapeTalk.
Dr. Mzukwa has encouraged South Africans to play their part by getting vaccinated to help stop the spread of the virus and minimise the impact of the next Covid-19 wave.
The medical expert has also urged politicians and government officials to lead by example when it comes to organising responsible gatherings, social distancing, mask-wearing, and other non-pharmaceutical interventions.
"We've seen many political parties not following the government regulations and they expect ordinary citizens to be doing that. I think that's very unfortunate", he adds.
So far, science has not told us if this variant will escape the current vaccinations... The other thing is that we need not stop the non-pharmaceutical interventions...Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Vice-chairperson - South African Medical Association
But I do think that we need to be very careful in terms of the numbers that we allow indoors because we have noted that people are really not adhering to the wearing of masks, and all of those things.Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Vice-chairperson - South African Medical Association
That [gatherings] is one measure that we can look at instead of coming up with hard lockdowns and restrictions but on top of that the implementation of this is a problem.Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Vice-chairperson - South African Medical Association
