Mauritius bans SA travel. Mauritian Consul General in Cape Town responds

29 November 2021 11:16 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Tourism
Mauritius
COVID-19
Covid-19 travel ban
Covid-19 travel ban list

Zain Johnson speaks to Muhktar Joonas Consul General of Mauritius in Cape Town.
  • Mauritius, a popular holiday destination for South Africans, has joined a number of other countries adding SA to its travel ban list after the new Covid-19 Omicron variant was made public
Copyright : zoomteam/123rf

I would firstly like to express that travel bans are extreme and unnecessary and do not usually work - and I think they are unfair, unjust, and unwarranted, and draconian.

Muhktar Joonas, Consul General of Mauritius - Cape Town

Why did Mauritius take the decision to ban South Africans from travelling to the island?

I think it is understandable. There is panic, there is a political necessity to show that you are doing things and protect the population. We are having the fourth wave in Mauritius which is causing a lot of problems.

Muhktar Joonas, Consul General of Mauritius - Cape Town

This decision was not taken lightly because obviously the minute they discovered this, within a day they stopped all the flights, hundreds of people stuck in South Africa, stranded, and asking to get back home.

Muhktar Joonas, Consul General of Mauritius - Cape Town

Now the government is planning repatriation flights with some Covid protocols.

Muhktar Joonas, Consul General of Mauritius - Cape Town

South Africa has the technology, the resources, the know-how to identify variants - there are dozens of variants floating around the world that nobody knows about - the difficulty is when somebody comes out and helps the world they get punished.

Muhktar Joonas, Consul General of Mauritius - Cape Town



Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
