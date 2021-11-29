Mauritius bans SA travel. Mauritian Consul General in Cape Town responds
- Mauritius, a popular holiday destination for South Africans, has joined a number of other countries adding SA to its travel ban list after the new Covid-19 Omicron variant was made public
I would firstly like to express that travel bans are extreme and unnecessary and do not usually work - and I think they are unfair, unjust, and unwarranted, and draconian.Muhktar Joonas, Consul General of Mauritius - Cape Town
Why did Mauritius take the decision to ban South Africans from travelling to the island?
I think it is understandable. There is panic, there is a political necessity to show that you are doing things and protect the population. We are having the fourth wave in Mauritius which is causing a lot of problems.Muhktar Joonas, Consul General of Mauritius - Cape Town
This decision was not taken lightly because obviously the minute they discovered this, within a day they stopped all the flights, hundreds of people stuck in South Africa, stranded, and asking to get back home.Muhktar Joonas, Consul General of Mauritius - Cape Town
Now the government is planning repatriation flights with some Covid protocols.Muhktar Joonas, Consul General of Mauritius - Cape Town
South Africa has the technology, the resources, the know-how to identify variants - there are dozens of variants floating around the world that nobody knows about - the difficulty is when somebody comes out and helps the world they get punished.Muhktar Joonas, Consul General of Mauritius - Cape Town
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/mauritius.html
More from Lifestyle
Outgrown a school bag? Please donate your kids' backpacks to children in need
Hands of Love founder Catherine Versfeld speaks to Zain Johnson about this worthwhile initiative.Read More
Eatery with 'rudest staff in Aus' opening in Brisbane. Its name - Karen's Diner
Diners will be able to dish it back at rude staff, Australia correspondent Katie McDonald tells Weekend Breakfast.Read More
Artscape's 50th anniversary concert to give thanks for support during pandemic
'We are filled with immense gratitude.' Sara-Jayne King interviews Artscape CEO Marlene le Roux.Read More
Audi Q5 - 'Not much wrong with this luxury compact crossover SUV'
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson about the latest cars and motoring news.Read More
Covid stress saw lots of teeth grinding and many night guards says local dentist
Sara-Jayne King enlists the help of local dentist Dr Jason Sam, from Jason Sam Dentistry in Bergvliet to answer your questions.Read More
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 26 November 2021
John's three book picks for the week.Read More
More countries join UK in banning South Africans after Covid-19 variant found
Ray White interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil
John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic.Read More
More from Politics
Should immediate compulsory vaccinations become government policy?
John Maytham speaks to Development Impact fund CEO, Lorenzo Davids on whether government should enforce compulsory vaccinations.Read More
'Unsubsidised households must purchase set-top boxes out of their own pocket'
John Maytham speaks to Simnikiwe Mzekandaba, the IT in Government Editor at IT Web.Read More
Unvaccinated in W Cape mostly due to lack of access, not choice - Premier Winde
John Maytham speaks to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.Read More
SA remains on level 1, Ramaphosa 'deeply disappointed' in travel bans
President Ramaphosa briefed South Africa about the Omicron variant and stated the country will remain on alert level 1.Read More
Should SA's scientists have disclosed variant so soon? Prof Preiser says yes
John Maytham speaks to Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Virology Head at Stellenbosch University who says there were enough alarm bells.Read More
British High Commissioner to South Africa explains UK move to restrict SA travel
The British High Commissioner to South Africa Antony John Phillipson discusses the UK Red list Update that has been made today.Read More
Premier Winde: Covid numbers low but rising, we need data on new variant asap
Western province Premier Alan WInde speaks to John Maytham about the latest Covid-19 numbers in the Cape.Read More
'It doesn't define me' says SA's Stephen McGown on being held hostage
Pippa Hudson chats to McGown who reflects on the journey since being released by Al Qaeda in 2017.Read More
'Putting SA back on red list premature, it doesn't keep variants out'
Prof Alex Van Den Heever of Wits School Of Governance speaks to Ray White about the latest Covid-19 variant and the UK decision.Read More