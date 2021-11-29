Mauritius bans SA travel. Mauritian Consul General in Cape Town responds





Mauritius, a popular holiday destination for South Africans, has joined a number of other countries adding SA to its travel ban list after the new Covid-19 Omicron variant was made public

Copyright : zoomteam/123rf

I would firstly like to express that travel bans are extreme and unnecessary and do not usually work - and I think they are unfair, unjust, and unwarranted, and draconian. Muhktar Joonas, Consul General of Mauritius - Cape Town

Why did Mauritius take the decision to ban South Africans from travelling to the island?

I think it is understandable. There is panic, there is a political necessity to show that you are doing things and protect the population. We are having the fourth wave in Mauritius which is causing a lot of problems. Muhktar Joonas, Consul General of Mauritius - Cape Town

This decision was not taken lightly because obviously the minute they discovered this, within a day they stopped all the flights, hundreds of people stuck in South Africa, stranded, and asking to get back home. Muhktar Joonas, Consul General of Mauritius - Cape Town

Now the government is planning repatriation flights with some Covid protocols. Muhktar Joonas, Consul General of Mauritius - Cape Town