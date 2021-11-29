Does my pet need a Covid jab?
- Six Canadian zoos will be administering a two dose vaccine to 450 animals over the coming weeks
- The vaccines have been donated by veterinary pharmaceutical giant Zoetis
Earlier this month it was announced that hundreds of animals in Canadian zoos are getting vaccinated against the coronavirus, thanks to the donation of jabs from veterinary pharmaceutical giant Zoetis.
450 animals, from apes to big cats will be receiving two doses of the vaccine, two weeks apart, according to the Ottowa Citizen.
But what about domestic pets? If they can catch Covid, surely they too would benefit from receiving the coronavirus jab?
Zain Johnson posed the question to Dr Leon du Bruyn the president of the SA Veterinary Association.
We can't catch Covid from our cats and dogs.Dr Leon du Bruyn, President - SA Veterinary Association
Dogs are quite resistant to the vaccine. Cats can replicate the virus and spread it to other cats.Dr Leon du Bruyn, President - SA Veterinary Association
Leon says where possible, if we test positive for coronavirus we should limit contact with our pets and was them with a foaming shampoo.
Try to isolate from your pets once you're positive, wear a mask and gloves if you have contact with them.Dr Leon du Bruyn, President - SA Veterinary Association
Leon says for now in South Africa, our focus should be on vaccinating humans and that it is not really necessary to vaccinate dogs and domestic cats.
Where we have primates, big cats in zoological collections that is a consideration but, right now our focus is on the human population.Dr Leon du Bruyn, President - SA Veterinary Association
