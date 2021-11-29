'Vaccine mandates can increase vaccine uptake' - legal ethics expert
- What would mandatory vaccination look like in South Africa, asks Mandy Wiener
- Last night the president said a government task team was looking into the possibility of a vaccine mandate
Want to continue eating out, going to the beach and even going to work? It could be that before long you'll need to prove you're vaccinated in order to do those things.
During his televised address on Sunday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke about the possibility of introducing mandatory vaccinations in South Africa.
He said a government task team has been convened to "undertake broad consultations on making vaccination mandatory for specific activities and locations,”
“We have … been undertaking engagements with social partners and other stakeholders on introducing measures that make vaccination a condition for access to workplaces, public events, public transport and public establishments.
So just what would that look like for ordinary South Africans and does it mean we could be forced to get the vaccine even if we don't want to?
No, says legal expert Prof Keymanthri Moodley, who joined Mandy Weiner on the Midday Report.
What it means is that proof of vaccination will be required to enter specific venues and to participate in specific activities.Prof Keymanthri Moodley, Director of the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law - University Of Stellenbosch
We are way behind in terms of vaccine uptake in South Africa with only about a third of our adult population vaccinated adequately.Prof Keymanthri Moodley, Director of the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law - University Of Stellenbosch
We know that vaccine mandates can increase vaccine uptake.Prof Keymanthri Moodley, Director of the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law - University Of Stellenbosch
