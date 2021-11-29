Outgrown a school bag? Please donate your kids' backpacks to children in need
- Hands of Love founder Catherine Versveld says many children walk kilometres to school with heavy school books in a plastic bag
- She says the 'I've Got Your Bag' Campaign is a drive to donate previously loved bags to children in need
- Scroll down to find out more about how and where you can donate school bags your children have outgrown
Catherine says she has always been passionate about helping others and started Hand of Love when she realised she could make more happen without waiting around for others to get projects going.
That's what inspired me to start Hands of Love.Catherine Versfeld, Founder - Hands of Love
She says the “I’ve got your bag!” campaign is a school bag donation drive to get school bags to less privileged children in South Africa.
A friend and I were speaking about how some kids in South Africa were walking kilometres to school even on dirt roads with a plastic bag filled with books - and we know how heavy those school books can be.Catherine Versfeld, Founder - Hands of Love
If you have kids or know kids that have school bags they are no longer using or don’t need anymore, please arrange to drop them off with Hands of Love.
You can bring those previously loved bags to one of our drop-off points, and we will distribute them to those in need. See drop-off locations below.
Please ensure that bags are cleaned before dropping off
Visit Hands of Love for more info
Contact: help@handsoflove.org.za
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_127966934_side-view-of-pretty-little-african-school-girl-walking-in-school-on-break-smiling-at-camera-cute-and.html
