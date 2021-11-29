Schools barred from forcing parents to buy uniforms at specific stores – ruling





The ruling comes after years of complaints from parents and excluded suppliers

Schools must refrain from branding every item – and school shops must be cheaper than other retailers

Schools must consider having a second-hand school uniform bank

© stockbroker/123rf.com

RELATED: Outgrown a school bag? Please donate your kids' backpacks to children in need

Schools may no longer force parents to buy their children’s school uniforms from a single retailer, the Competition Tribunal ruled.

The ruling confirms that school uniform suppliers and retailers can no longer enter into exclusive supply agreements with schools and school groups.

Pippa Hudson interviewed education law specialist Dr Jaco Deacon (scroll up to listen).

Deacon is the CEO of the Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools (Fedsas).

It’s been a long time coming as a result of complaints from parents and even other suppliers Dr Jaco Deacon, CEO - Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools

Schools should not brand every single item… Normally it’s a very cheap shirt with a very expensive badge… Dr Jaco Deacon, CEO - Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools

The moment you have your own shop, you’re supposed to be cheaper than outside shops… The aim should be to make it accessible and cheaper. Not to make money, but to make it easier for parents and more affordable. Dr Jaco Deacon, CEO - Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools