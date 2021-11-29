Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Schools barred from forcing parents to buy uniforms at specific stores – ruling

29 November 2021 3:30 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Education
FEDSAS
Price of school uniforms
John Maytham
Personal finance
Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools
Jaco Deacon
Competition Tribunal
Education law
making ends meet
school uniforms
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

John Maytham interviewed education law specialist Dr Jaco Deacon.

  • The ruling comes after years of complaints from parents and excluded suppliers

  • Schools must refrain from branding every item – and school shops must be cheaper than other retailers

  • Schools must consider having a second-hand school uniform bank

© stockbroker/123rf.com

RELATED: Outgrown a school bag? Please donate your kids' backpacks to children in need

Schools may no longer force parents to buy their children’s school uniforms from a single retailer, the Competition Tribunal ruled.

The ruling confirms that school uniform suppliers and retailers can no longer enter into exclusive supply agreements with schools and school groups.

Pippa Hudson interviewed education law specialist Dr Jaco Deacon (scroll up to listen).

Deacon is the CEO of the Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools (Fedsas).

It’s been a long time coming as a result of complaints from parents and even other suppliers

Dr Jaco Deacon, CEO - Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools

Schools should not brand every single item… Normally it’s a very cheap shirt with a very expensive badge…

Dr Jaco Deacon, CEO - Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools

The moment you have your own shop, you’re supposed to be cheaper than outside shops… The aim should be to make it accessible and cheaper. Not to make money, but to make it easier for parents and more affordable.

Dr Jaco Deacon, CEO - Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools

Schools should… have a second-hand bank… Ask the governing body…

Dr Jaco Deacon, CEO - Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools



