'South Africa acted responsibly – then the world punished us for it'
-
South Africa acted morally and responsibly – in contrast with China when it all began – and got punished for it
-
The rest of the G20 has betrayed it
-
Boris Johnson acted irresponsibly – and soon others followed
When South African scientists expertly and dutifully reported the new SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron to the world, many countries reflexively blacklisted the country, in apparent contradiction to promises made at a G20 meeting last month.
“This is a clear and completely unjustified departure from the commitment that many of these countries made at the meeting of G20 countries in Rome last month,” said President Cyril Ramaphosa in his address to the nation on Sunday.
"We call upon all those countries that have imposed travel bans on our country and our southern African sister countries to immediately and urgently reverse their decisions.
Pippa Hudson interviewed foreign affairs expert Professor John Stremlau of International Relations at the University of the Witwatersrand (scroll up to listen).
South Africa acted so morally and responsibly in getting the information out as quickly and accurately as it possibly could… the contrast with the Chinese, for example… They were very secretive. South Africa acted responsibly, and they were punished for it…Professor John Stremlau, International Relations - University of the Witwatersrand
President Ramaphosa… last night… It made me long for that kind of intelligent speech from American leaders… It really was betrayal…Professor John Stremlau, International Relations - University of the Witwatersrand
Boris Johnson was absolutely irresponsible… It’s just crazy… Then other people feel they have to follow…Professor John Stremlau, International Relations - University of the Witwatersrand
South Africa is really out there… in terms of its willingness to be a good partner with the rest of the international community, and so far, they have been punished for it… President Ramaphosa acted absolutely responsibly, and in an inspiring way...Professor John Stremlau, International Relations - University of the Witwatersrand
