Laws alone aren't enough to combat high levels of GBV in SA, says WLC advocate
- Women's Legal Centre advocate Bronwyn Pithey says laws alone won't put an end to gender-based violence in SA
- Research has shown that the Covid-19 lockdown has had a negative impact on women facing GBV and abuse
- In South Africa, GBV is often referred to as the country's second pandemic
- Pithey says not all forms of violence against women are given the spotlight
Women's Legal Centre (WLC) advocate Bronwyn Pithey says legislation is only one aspect of how to combat gender-based violence (GBV) in South Africa.
She says laws alone cannot change the social attitudes of the men who predominantly perpetrate violence against women.
"The reality of it is that while we have as many laws in place as possible - which I think we are probably the best in the world - the levels of violence in South Africa are just off the charts", she tells CapeTalk.
Three key pieces of legislation have been passed this year aimed at strengthening the criminal justice system and ensuring harsh penalties for those found guilty of GBV.
The bills - namely the Criminal and Related Matters Amendment Bill, Domestic Violence Amendment Bill and the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act Amendment Bill – form part of the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide.
While Pithey welcomes the legislative developments, she says the implementation and enforcement of laws are yet to be seen.
The advocate adds that not all forms of violence against women get equal attention and coverage in the media.
Although it's important to highlight cases of GBV including sexual assault and murder, Pithey says there are many more women who suffer from "very often hidden forms of violence that might not be visible a lot of the time".
"Those are cases that unfortunately are the very lived realities of women where society... and the law, unfortunately, doesn't necessarily recognise as the kind of discrimination and real blockages to equality that women consistently face"
I think it's an important time to reflect back on how far we have come but at the same time being quite realistic and keeping our feet on the ground in terms of the incredible levels of violence that women are still experiencing in various forms.Bronwyn Pithey, Advocate - Women's Legal Centre
Sometimes I feel we too often look at the very obvious aspects of violence... which of course can't be ignored and must be addressed... probably the vast majority of women in this country and internationally suffer far more subtle forms of violence.Bronwyn Pithey, Advocate - Women's Legal Centre
We need to be very cognisant that as much as we change the law, we are not going to be moving very far until we change the attitudes and practices unfortunately of a percentage of South Africa's population - predominantly made up of men - who continue to perpetrate levels of violence against women which are just really out of control more than probably ever before.Bronwyn Pithey, Advocate - Women's Legal Centre
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/black_abused_women.html
More from Local
'South Africa acted responsibly – then the world punished us for it'
Pippa Hudson interviews foreign affairs expert Professor John Stremlau of International Relations at Wits.Read More
Schools barred from forcing parents to buy uniforms at specific stores – ruling
John Maytham interviewed education law specialist Dr Jaco Deacon.Read More
Outgrown a school bag? Please donate your kids' backpacks to children in need
Hands of Love founder Catherine Versfeld speaks to Zain Johnson about this worthwhile initiative.Read More
'Vaccine mandates can increase vaccine uptake' - legal ethics expert
Mandy Weiner speaks to Prof Keymanthri Moodley, from the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law at the University Of StellenboschRead More
Sama vice-chair says govt should review rules on indoor gatherings
Presenter John Maytham chats to Dr. Mvuyisi Mzukwa, vice-chairperson of the South African Medical Association (SAMA).Read More
Does my pet need a Covid jab?
Zain Johnson speaks to SA Veterinary Association president Dr Leon du Bruyn about domestic pets and Covid-19.Read More
Open Secrets warns Sassa to guard digital grants system against abuse
John Maytham chats to Open Secrets researcher Abby May about the organisation's recent report on the digitalisation of social grants.Read More
[WATCH] Africa travel bans 'xenophobic, discriminatory and political' expert
The AU's Covid-19 Africa Vaccine Delivery Alliance's Dr Ayoade Alakija says the world has failed to vaccinate countries equitably.Read More
Time to focus on a domestic tourism campaign in light of SA travel bans - CoCT
Africa Melane is joined by the CoCT's James Vos, o talk about the UKs' decision to put South Africa on its 'RED LIST' and the effect it has on the tourism and hospitality industry.Read More