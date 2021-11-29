Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Laws alone aren't enough to combat high levels of GBV in SA, says WLC advocate

29 November 2021 4:56 PM
by Qama Qukula
Presenter Tessa van Staden chats to advocate Bronwyn Pithey from the Women's Legal Centre.
  • Women's Legal Centre advocate Bronwyn Pithey says laws alone won't put an end to gender-based violence in SA
  • Research has shown that the Covid-19 lockdown has had a negative impact on women facing GBV and abuse
  • In South Africa, GBV is often referred to as the country's second pandemic
  • Pithey says not all forms of violence against women are given the spotlight

Women's Legal Centre (WLC) advocate Bronwyn Pithey says legislation is only one aspect of how to combat gender-based violence (GBV) in South Africa.

She says laws alone cannot change the social attitudes of the men who predominantly perpetrate violence against women.

"The reality of it is that while we have as many laws in place as possible - which I think we are probably the best in the world - the levels of violence in South Africa are just off the charts", she tells CapeTalk.

Three key pieces of legislation have been passed this year aimed at strengthening the criminal justice system and ensuring harsh penalties for those found guilty of GBV.

The bills - namely the Criminal and Related Matters Amendment Bill, Domestic Violence Amendment Bill and the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act Amendment Bill – form part of the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide.

While Pithey welcomes the legislative developments, she says the implementation and enforcement of laws are yet to be seen.

The advocate adds that not all forms of violence against women get equal attention and coverage in the media.

Although it's important to highlight cases of GBV including sexual assault and murder, Pithey says there are many more women who suffer from "very often hidden forms of violence that might not be visible a lot of the time".

"Those are cases that unfortunately are the very lived realities of women where society... and the law, unfortunately, doesn't necessarily recognise as the kind of discrimination and real blockages to equality that women consistently face"

I think it's an important time to reflect back on how far we have come but at the same time being quite realistic and keeping our feet on the ground in terms of the incredible levels of violence that women are still experiencing in various forms.

Bronwyn Pithey, Advocate - Women's Legal Centre

Sometimes I feel we too often look at the very obvious aspects of violence... which of course can't be ignored and must be addressed... probably the vast majority of women in this country and internationally suffer far more subtle forms of violence.

Bronwyn Pithey, Advocate - Women's Legal Centre

We need to be very cognisant that as much as we change the law, we are not going to be moving very far until we change the attitudes and practices unfortunately of a percentage of South Africa's population - predominantly made up of men - who continue to perpetrate levels of violence against women which are just really out of control more than probably ever before.

Bronwyn Pithey, Advocate - Women's Legal Centre



