Fear mongering is threatening livelihoods - Marc Waschsberger (The Capital)
Fear-mongering is causing harm to the economy and to the livelihoods of families, says The Capital Managing Director Marc Wachsberger.
He asked for “measured communication” by the government.
“Why do our South African scientists have to take so much pride in finding variants and then announcing them so publicly, without first analysing vaccine efficacy?” he asked in an article published in Moneyweb.
“Do they not understand that this fear-mongering is directly taking food out of people’s mouths, with more than 300 000 overseas tourists now no longer able to come into South Africa and bring our travel and related industries back to life?”
Wachsberger asks for the government to “control our scientists” who are “brilliant in science” but should be “more cautious in communication”.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Marc Wachsberger (scroll up to listen).
RELATED: ‘Do they not understand that this fear-mongering is directly taking food out of people’s mouths’ - Moneyweb
I’m raging mad with this government, the scientists… It’s enough now!... Surely there should be a process in place that says that the scientists, before releasing information directly, need to have some checks and balances…Marc Wachsberger, Managing Director - The Capital Hotels & Apartments
The President’s speech last night was, to me, was not good enough in terms of allaying the fears of further lockdowns… We can’t take it any longer!Marc Wachsberger, Managing Director - The Capital Hotels & Apartments
Covid is not going anywhere… There are going to be variants…Marc Wachsberger, Managing Director - The Capital Hotels & Apartments
We don’t have any commitment from the government that there won’t be a booze ban or further lockdowns… Stop looking after the unvaccinated, because the unvaccinated are not looking to be looked after!Marc Wachsberger, Managing Director - The Capital Hotels & Apartments
