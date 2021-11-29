'We've dealt with variants before, it's not new' - Prof Karim on Omicron variant





Top epidemiologist Prof Salim Abdool Karim says South Africa is well-equipped to deal with the Omicron variant of Covid-19

Health Minister Joe Phaahla held a briefing on his department's readiness to respond to the new variant of concern

Health experts have encouraged citizens to get vaccinated as Covid-19 infections increase ahead of a looming fourth wave

Prof Karim has warned that unvaccinated people could face more Covid-19 restrictions in future, especially in indoor spaces

Director of the Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa (Caprisa), Professor Salim Abdool Karim. Picture: Supplied

Epidemiologist Prof Salim Abdool Karim says there's no need to panic about the Omicron variant because South Africa's health sector has dealt with new Covid-19 variants before.

He says the country has dealt with new variants of the virus in the past, including variants with immune escape.

Prof Karim gave a presentation during a health media briefing led by Health Minister Joe Phaahla on Monday morning.

The last thing we need is panic and over-reaction... We've dealt with variants before. It's not new. Our country... has been among the first to describe variants before, so we know how to do this, including how to deal with variants with immune escape. Prof Salim Abdool Karim

Prof Karim stressed the importance of vaccination in light of the Omicron variant, which could potentially be more transmissible.

"The resounding theme is that if more people are vaccinated, they will not need to be in hospital", reports Eyewitness News journalist Kgomotso Modise.

In his presentation, Prof Karim also warned that people who have not been vaccinated may face increased Covid-19 restrictions, such as being denied entry into indoor spaces.

During his address on Sunday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa also hinted that the government would be implementing stricter rules around vaccinations.

The update today was really around Omicron and... Professor Salim Abdool Karim... saying that there's nothing new about another variant, we've seen this before, we've been through three waves. What we can do is to ensure that we are vaccinated. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News

That's the buzzword right now... get yourself vaccinated because a lot of the restrictions that are going to come into play will affect those that are not vaccinated. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News

He [Karim] says in terms of some of the issues around the transmissibility [of Omicron]... what we can do to prepare ourselves is to have enough bed space... hospitals are prepared for the worst. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News

He [Prof Karim] says we're expecting 10,000 cases to be reported every day from the end of this week. Now if we see that picture and we marry it with what we know about South Africans and vaccination, it's really concerning. I think we're all wondering whether we'll have enough bed space and whether we'll have enough capacity to be able to treat those who have severe symptoms. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News

He [Phaahla] says he's been open about the fact these travel bans aren't helpful and should be lifted as soon as possible. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News