Implats buys 24.5% of Royal Bafokeng Platinum – seeks to acquire entire company
Impala Platinum (Implats) has bought 24.5% of Royal Bafokeng Platinum for R10 billion.
It also offers to buy the rest of the shares at the same price.
Implats is seeking a controlling stake at the least.
Its offer values Royal Bafokeng Platinum at more than R43 billion.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Implats spokesperson John Theron (scroll up to listen).
For us, it makes a lot of sense… offers compelling value… We’ve been trying to do this transaction for 20 years… Northam complicated matters for us somewhat.John Theron, spokesperson - Impala Platinum
The only offer available to shareholders right now is our offer…John Theron, spokesperson - Impala Platinum
It’s a bet on unlocking deep value in the synergies between our two operations… and it’s certainly an endorsement of our view about PGMs in the future, specifically platinum…John Theron, spokesperson - Impala Platinum
Platinum provides an elegant solution [to solar PV when the sun doesn’t shine] …John Theron, spokesperson - Impala Platinum
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/sunshineseeds/sunshineseeds2006/sunshineseeds200605769/149470054-dump-trucks-transporting-platinum-ore-for-processing.jpg
More from Business
How to conquer fear and practice courage in a world gone mad
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Holiday about his book "Courage is Calling: Fortune Favours the Brave".Read More
Fear mongering is threatening livelihoods - Marc Waschsberger (The Capital)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital.Read More
Mandate vaccines at work and in public indoor spaces - Business for South Africa
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Martin Kingston of Business for South Africa (B4SA).Read More
'South Africa acted responsibly – then the world punished us for it'
Pippa Hudson interviews foreign affairs expert Professor John Stremlau of International Relations at Wits.Read More
Schools barred from forcing parents to buy uniforms at specific stores – ruling
John Maytham interviewed education law specialist Dr Jaco Deacon.Read More
Eatery with 'rudest staff in Aus' opening in Brisbane. Its name - Karen's Diner
Diners will be able to dish it back at rude staff, Australia correspondent Katie McDonald tells Weekend Breakfast.Read More
Government to slash SANDF budget. Again.
John Maytham interviews Military and Defence Analyst Helmoed Heitman about the cost containment plans for the SANDF.Read More
More countries join UK in banning South Africans after Covid-19 variant found
Ray White interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple
It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show.Read More