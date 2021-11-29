Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: What the hell Shell? - Petroleum Agency SA backs Shell's seismic study
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Phindile Masangane, Chief Executive Officer, Petroleum Agency SA.
Phumla Ngesi - Environmental Compliance Manager at Petroleum Agency SA
Today at 07:20
UWC drafts interim Covid-19 vaccine policy for 2022 academic year
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gasant Abarder - UWC Spokesperson
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Business4SA on mandatory vaccines in the workplace
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Martin Kingston - Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Firearms Control Act: Gun Free SA calls on youngsters to comment on gun control
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adele Kirsten - Director at Gun Free South Africa
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
Gift of the Givers wins social media charity of the Year
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Imtiaz Sooliman
Today at 10:30
Anti AARTO
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Stephanie Fick - Executive Director of the Accountability Division at OUTA - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Today at 11:05
True Crime podcast SA: Betty Ketani
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nicole Engelbrecht - Creator and writer at True Crime South Africa Podcast
Today at 11:35
Local SME's win big
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Roxanne Schumann - Co-founder at Growing Paper
How to conquer fear and practice courage in a world gone mad

29 November 2021 8:10 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
business books
book reviews
business book reviews
courage
Stoicism
Ryan Holiday
Courage is Calling
Courage is Calling: Fortune Favors the Brave

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Holiday about his book "Courage is Calling: Fortune Favours the Brave".

Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a new or popular business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed Ryan Holiday about his book “Courage is Calling: Fortune Favors the Brave”.

© alphaspirit/123rf.com

Courage is about putting yourself on the line for something… It’s about pushing past fear… It’s inseparable from other virtues… Throwing yourself on a grenade isn’t courageous if it doesn’t save anyone else…

Ryan Holiday, author - Courage is Calling: Fortune Favors the Brave

As the world feels like it’s falling apart, it feels that people are insane… The courage to be hopeful… To be the change you want to see… It’s easy to be cynical. It’s easy to give up. It takes courage to… say ‘I’m not going to let the bastards get me down!’

Ryan Holiday, author - Courage is Calling: Fortune Favors the Brave

It’s often with distance and time that we’re able to appreciate the courageousness of what people were doing in the moment that we were perhaps too afraid ourselves to get on board with.

Ryan Holiday, author - Courage is Calling: Fortune Favors the Brave

Description on Amazon:

Ryan Holiday’s bestselling trilogy — The Obstacle Is the Way, Ego is the Enemy, and Stillness is the Key — captivated professional athletes, CEOs, politicians, and entrepreneurs and helped bring Stoicism to millions of readers.

Now, in the first book of an exciting new series on the cardinal virtues of ancient philosophy, Holiday explores the most foundational virtue of all: Courage.

Almost every religion, spiritual practice, philosophy and person grapples with fear.

The most repeated phrase in the Bible is “Be not afraid.”

The ancient Greeks spoke of phobos, panic and terror.

It is natural to feel fear, the Stoics believed, but it cannot rule you.

Courage, then, is the ability to rise above fear, to do what’s right, to do what’s needed, to do what is true.

And so, it rests at the heart of the works of Marcus Aurelius, Aristotle, and CS Lewis, alongside temperance, justice, and wisdom.

In Courage Is Calling, Ryan Holiday breaks down the elements of fear, an expression of cowardice, the elements of courage, an expression of bravery, and lastly, the elements of heroism, an expression of valour.

Through engaging stories about historic and contemporary leaders, including Charles De Gaulle, Florence Nightingale, and Dt Martin Luther King Jr., Holiday shows you how to conquer fear and practice courage in your daily life.

You’ll also delve deep into the moral dilemmas and courageous acts of lesser-known, but equally as important, figures from ancient and modern history, such as Helvidius Priscus, a Roman Senator who stood his ground against emperor Vespasian, even in the face of death; Frank Serpico, a former New York City Police Department Detective who exposed police corruption; and Frederick Douglass and a slave named Nelly, whose fierce resistance against her captors inspired his own crusade to end slavery.

In a world in which fear runs rampant — when people would rather stand on the side-lines than speak out against injustice, go along with convention than bet on themselves, and turn a blind eye to the ugly realities of modern life — we need courage more than ever.

We need the courage of whistle-blowers and risk-takers.

We need the courage of activists and adventurers.

We need the courage of writers who speak the truth — and the courage of leaders to listen.

We need you to step into the arena and fight.




