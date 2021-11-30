'Change the rules to make Covid-19 home test kits more available in pharmacies'





Government's advisory committee on Covid-19 is considering whether or not to change the rules to allow for self-testing

Ministerial advisory committee (MAC) member Professor Ian Sanne says rapid antigen tests need to be more widely available ahead of the fourth wave

Discussions are underway to decide whether or not the government should change the rules regulating the availability of Covid-19 self-tests.

The ministerial advisory committee (MAC) on Covid-19 is debating the issue as health experts deal with the emergence of the Omicron variant and prepare for the fourth wave of infections.

MAC member Professor Ian Sanne says he supports the wider access to self-testing kits which would help people as the country enters its fourth wave.

He says regulations should be eased to antigen testing more widely available and allow the sale of test kits through pharmacies.

Prof Sanne argues that some people are probably under-testing for Covid-19 due to the high costs of laboratory-based testing

He says the lab-based testing is "quite expecnsive" with private sector antigen tests costing roughly R300 and PCR tests ranging between R750 to R1,100.

"Before getting together for Christmas, folks could do a test. Before getting together with grandma, and indeed at a much lower cost", he tells CapeTalk.

There's a strange regulation limiting the sale by pharmacies at this time and Sahpra is in control of that regulation. I'm pretty much calling for Sahpra to drop that and make the test kits available in pharmacies. Professor Ian Sanne, Member - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19

Self-tests kits or these rapid tests kits based on antigen testing of portions of the virus are widely available... The point is if we made these more widely accessible, they would then be used by people for home testing. Professor Ian Sanne, Member - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19