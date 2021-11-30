UWC to enforce mandatory jab policy with exemptions only for 'solid cases'
- UWC has adopted a mandatory Covid-19 vaccine policy for students and staff
- UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder says the interim policy makes provision for certain exemptions on a case by case basis
The University of the Western Cape says it will adopt a mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policy for the 2022 academic year.
UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder says the interim policy will be reviewed at the end of the first semester next year.
RELATED: Universities must mandate vaccinations as a matter of urgency, says Prof Jansen
Students, staff, and service providers will need to be vaccinated in order to enter campus.
The university will still offer flexible online learning as an alternative option, says Abarder.
However, students enrolling for courses that require on-site attendance and interaction, such as dentistry, nursing, pharmacy, and others, will have to be vaccinated before they can register.
RELATED: Wits SRC rejects university's proposal for mandatory vaccination policy
According to Abarder, UWC said students, staff, service providers and visitors could apply for an exemption from the policy based on medical, constitutional or religious grounds.
He says a committee will consider each application and will only grant exemptions based on a "solid case".
The policy is also subject to national regulations.Gasant Abarder, Manager of Media, Marketing and Communications - University of the Western Cape
It also makes provision for students to register for courses that don't require them to be on campusGasant Abarder, Manager of Media, Marketing and Communications - University of the Western Cape
There are courses that require a hard mandate like dentistry, nursing, where you absolutely have to be vaccinated because you're working with people.Gasant Abarder, Manager of Media, Marketing and Communications - University of the Western Cape
There are exemptions related to religion, to the Constitution, and to health issues but you would have to make quite a solid case. It's not going to be a willy nilly consideration, it will be assessed by a task team that we established quite early on during the pandemic.Gasant Abarder, Manager of Media, Marketing and Communications - University of the Western Cape
Source : Facebook
More from Local
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis to switch on Cape Town Christmas lights tonight
Pippa Hudson interviews Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
'Young people tired of gun violence, they want it to stop' - Gun Free SA
Zain Johnson speaks to Adele Kirsten Director at Gun Free South Africa about engaging with young people around gun violence.Read More
87% of hospitalised Covid patients in Omicron hotspot Tshwane are unvaccinated
Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Critical for CPT tourism industry to look after domestic market- Enver Duminy
Africa Melane speaks to Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy about the results of a local December holiday travel survey.Read More
Trust Shell – it will observe protocols, says Petroleum Agency SA
John Maytham interviews Petroleum Agency SA CEO Dr Phindile Masangane.Read More
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!
Whether you’re a genius or prodigy, including 10 to 12-year-olds, you could win R1000 cash in the 2022 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk.Read More
Rewriting the fairy tale: Adoption is trauma stored in the limbic brain - expert
Sara-Jayne King speaks to psychotherapist Paul Sunderland about the psychological impact of adoption on adopted people.Read More
Why people living with HIV and cancer may contribute to mutation of new variants
Africa Melane speaks to UCT virologist Prof Wendy Burgers about immunocompromised conditions and how SARS COV II can mutate.Read More
The rights of the many trump the rights of a few - Business4SA on mandatory jabs
John Maytham speaks to Business4SA's Martin Kingston about restricting movement for those who remain unvaccinated.Read More