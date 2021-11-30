UWC to enforce mandatory jab policy with exemptions only for 'solid cases'





UWC has adopted a mandatory Covid-19 vaccine policy for students and staff

UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder says the interim policy makes provision for certain exemptions on a case by case basis

FILE: The main campus at the University of the Western Cape. Picture: Facebook.

The University of the Western Cape says it will adopt a mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policy for the 2022 academic year.

UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder says the interim policy will be reviewed at the end of the first semester next year.

Students, staff, and service providers will need to be vaccinated in order to enter campus.

The university will still offer flexible online learning as an alternative option, says Abarder.

However, students enrolling for courses that require on-site attendance and interaction, such as dentistry, nursing, pharmacy, and others, will have to be vaccinated before they can register.

According to Abarder, UWC said students, staff, service providers and visitors could apply for an exemption from the policy based on medical, constitutional or religious grounds.

He says a committee will consider each application and will only grant exemptions based on a "solid case".

The policy is also subject to national regulations. Gasant Abarder, Manager of Media, Marketing and Communications - University of the Western Cape

It also makes provision for students to register for courses that don't require them to be on campus Gasant Abarder, Manager of Media, Marketing and Communications - University of the Western Cape

There are courses that require a hard mandate like dentistry, nursing, where you absolutely have to be vaccinated because you're working with people. Gasant Abarder, Manager of Media, Marketing and Communications - University of the Western Cape

There are exemptions related to religion, to the Constitution, and to health issues but you would have to make quite a solid case. It's not going to be a willy nilly consideration, it will be assessed by a task team that we established quite early on during the pandemic. Gasant Abarder, Manager of Media, Marketing and Communications - University of the Western Cape