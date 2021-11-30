'We need to move forward' - Cosatu does about-turn in support of mandatory jabs





Cosatu has changed its position on mandatory vaccination in a bid to avoid more devastating lockdown restrictions

The trade union federation now says mandatory vaccination will save jobs and lives

Image: © seventyfour74/123rf.com

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says it now backs the calls for mandatory vaccination in South Africa as the country faces the threat of another wave of infections.

Cosatu had previously objected to the idea of imposing restrictions on unvaccinated people but now the trade union federation says its position on mandatory Covid-19 vaccination has evolved.

ARCHIVE: Cosatu against use of 'vaccine proof' to control access to public facilities

Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator Matthew Parks says vaccination is a critical tool for saving livelihoods and human life.

He says the current rate of vaccination is not good enough for South Africa to move forward and recover from the pandemic.

"We have to evolve in our thinking to see what more can be done and what more must be done", Parks tells CapeTalk.

He argues that the economy and country cannot afford to deal with the devastating impact of another hard lockdown.

RELATED: Sama vice-chair says govt should review rules on indoor gatherings

We're a year down the road with vaccines and two years into the pandemic, and we're not making enough progress so we all need to evolve in our thinking. Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Coordinator - Cosatu