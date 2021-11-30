The rights of the many trump the rights of a few - Business4SA on mandatory jabs





- Business4SA wants to restrict access to certain public indoor areas to vaccinated individuals only

- Chair Martin Kingston says "...only vaccinated individuals should be allowed to travel in buses, taxis and airplanes, or to eat and drink in indoor establishments"

© andreisavko/123rf.com

As a government task team considers the options around introducing mandatory vaccines in South Africa, Business4SA says it wants to see more employers enforce the mandatory vaccination rule in the workplace.

On Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa said a government task team has been convened to "undertake broad consultations on making vaccination mandatory for specific activities and locations".

Business4A is an alliance of South African volunteers working with the South African government, and other social partners to mobilise business resources and capacity to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

It's calling for a rapid move to restrict access to public indoor areas that are not required for emergency use (such as hospitals, grocery stores and certain Government services) to vaccinated individuals only.

We are confident that, constitutionally it's the obligation of the employer to safeguard the majority of the workforce Martin Kingston, Chair - Business4SA

Not at the expense of the individual necesarily, but the rights of the many trump the rights of the few. Martin Kingston, Chair - Business4SA

B4SA is also calling on all employers to restrict workplace access to vaccinated individuals in order to safeguard staff.

The discovery of the new B.1.1.529 'Omicron' variant, and the pending fourth wave has led put the issue of mandatory vaccines at the fore.

Meanwhile, lobby group AfriForum says it will oppose any decision by the government to make vaccines mandatory claiming such a move would be unconstituional.

RELATED: 'Vaccine mandates can increase vaccine uptake' - legal ethics expert

RELATED: Should immediate compulsory vaccinations become government policy?