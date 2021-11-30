The rights of the many trump the rights of a few - Business4SA on mandatory jabs
- Business4SA wants to restrict access to certain public indoor areas to vaccinated individuals only
- Chair Martin Kingston says "...only vaccinated individuals should be allowed to travel in buses, taxis and airplanes, or to eat and drink in indoor establishments"
As a government task team considers the options around introducing mandatory vaccines in South Africa, Business4SA says it wants to see more employers enforce the mandatory vaccination rule in the workplace.
On Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa said a government task team has been convened to "undertake broad consultations on making vaccination mandatory for specific activities and locations".
Business4A is an alliance of South African volunteers working with the South African government, and other social partners to mobilise business resources and capacity to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.
It's calling for a rapid move to restrict access to public indoor areas that are not required for emergency use (such as hospitals, grocery stores and certain Government services) to vaccinated individuals only.
We are confident that, constitutionally it's the obligation of the employer to safeguard the majority of the workforceMartin Kingston, Chair - Business4SA
Not at the expense of the individual necesarily, but the rights of the many trump the rights of the few.Martin Kingston, Chair - Business4SA
B4SA is also calling on all employers to restrict workplace access to vaccinated individuals in order to safeguard staff.
The discovery of the new B.1.1.529 'Omicron' variant, and the pending fourth wave has led put the issue of mandatory vaccines at the fore.
Meanwhile, lobby group AfriForum says it will oppose any decision by the government to make vaccines mandatory claiming such a move would be unconstituional.
RELATED: 'Vaccine mandates can increase vaccine uptake' - legal ethics expert
RELATED: Should immediate compulsory vaccinations become government policy?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_162610605_notepad-with-text-mandatory-vaccination-and-stethoscope-medical-concept-.html?vti=mnw51lp70skz0g0h2q-1-39
More from Local
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis to switch on Cape Town Christmas lights tonight
Pippa Hudson interviews Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
'Young people tired of gun violence, they want it to stop' - Gun Free SA
Zain Johnson speaks to Adele Kirsten Director at Gun Free South Africa about engaging with young people around gun violence.Read More
87% of hospitalised Covid patients in Omicron hotspot Tshwane are unvaccinated
Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Critical for CPT tourism industry to look after domestic market- Enver Duminy
Africa Melane speaks to Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy about the results of a local December holiday travel survey.Read More
Trust Shell – it will observe protocols, says Petroleum Agency SA
John Maytham interviews Petroleum Agency SA CEO Dr Phindile Masangane.Read More
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!
Whether you’re a genius or prodigy, including 10 to 12-year-olds, you could win R1000 cash in the 2022 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk.Read More
Rewriting the fairy tale: Adoption is trauma stored in the limbic brain - expert
Sara-Jayne King speaks to psychotherapist Paul Sunderland about the psychological impact of adoption on adopted people.Read More
Why people living with HIV and cancer may contribute to mutation of new variants
Africa Melane speaks to UCT virologist Prof Wendy Burgers about immunocompromised conditions and how SARS COV II can mutate.Read More
UWC to enforce mandatory jab policy with exemptions only for 'solid cases'
CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder about the university's vaccination policy.Read More