Why people living with HIV and cancer may contribute to mutation of new variants





People with any immunosuppressed conditions such as HIV with low CD4 counts, blood cancers, or organ donor recipients do not manage the Covid-19 virus well

Prof Burger explains how once contracting Covid-19 this can result in the virus remaining in their system for a long time giving it the opportunity to mutate

Burger encourages the immunocompromised to get the additional Covid-19 vaccination available to this cohort from 1 December

© feverpitched/123rf.com

Africa speaks to Wendy Burgers, Associate Professor in the Division of Medical Virology and member of the Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine, the University of Cape Town about how Covid-19 patients living with HIV and cancer may contribute to new COVID-19 variants emerging.

It is in fact anyone who has an immunocompromised condition or whose immune system is weak in some way. These types of patients are uniquely vulnerable to both being infected but also being chronically infected with SARS-CoV-2. Prof Wendy Burgers, Associate Professor in Division of Medical Virology - UCT

She says someone with that condition would often have an acute short infection but the symptoms of long Covid may continue for months.

But when your immune system is weakened and it can't handle the virus very well, that can go on for months. You may not even be that sick or you may not even know - but the virus can keep on replicating as your immune system doesn't get it under control. Prof Wendy Burgers, Associate Professor in Division of Medical Virology - UCT

It is this long period of this war that gets waged between the virus and your immune system that then allows the virus to start shifting and accumulating all of these mutations. We have seen something like this with this newest variant of concern Omicron. Prof Wendy Burgers, Associate Professor in Division of Medical Virology - UCT

She says the origin of the Omicron variant is not yet known but a number of case studies have now been published in the scientific literature describing such a phenomenon in cancer patients.

The very first one, in fact, was described in the UK. This was someone who was infected with SARS COV II for three months and unfortunately died at the end of his illness, but they noticed at the time that some of the same mutations in this man, where some mutations popping up in mutations that had come up. Prof Wendy Burgers, Associate Professor in Division of Medical Virology - UCT

However, she says if someone who is HIV positive is on antiretroviral treatment and has a high CD 4 count and the virus is suppressed, they would be no different from someone who is HIV uninfected.

These cases of extremely mutated viruses have only been seen in people who are either failing their treatment or who are not on treatment at all and have very low CD 4 counts. Prof Wendy Burgers, Associate Professor in Division of Medical Virology - UCT

She says this is the same case for cancer patients or organ donor recipients.

If they are on some kind of treatment that wipes out their immune system, in order to treat the disease, and you have that really weakened immune system, this is going to occur. Prof Wendy Burgers, Associate Professor in Division of Medical Virology - UCT

Those with such compromised immune systems, are eligible from 1 December for additional vaccination if last vaccine dose was more than a month ago.

From 1 December, immunocompromised individuals are eligible for additional vaccines - either an additional dose of Pfizer or a second dose of J&J. You need a referral letter from your doctor. Prof Wendy Burgers, Associate Professor in Division of Medical Virology - UCT

This covers those with cancer of the blood, HIV with a low CD 4 count, or a genetic disease, a transplant recipient, and similar conditions.