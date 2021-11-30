Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!
Submit two questions on the same topic, and you could win R1000 cash in the 2022 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk
Click here to submit two questions and you could win, sponsored by Dis-Chem. Pharmacists who care.
More from Local
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis to switch on Cape Town Christmas lights tonight
Pippa Hudson interviews Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
'Young people tired of gun violence, they want it to stop' - Gun Free SA
Zain Johnson speaks to Adele Kirsten Director at Gun Free South Africa about engaging with young people around gun violence.Read More
87% of hospitalised Covid patients in Omicron hotspot Tshwane are unvaccinated
Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Critical for CPT tourism industry to look after domestic market- Enver Duminy
Africa Melane speaks to Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy about the results of a local December holiday travel survey.Read More
Trust Shell – it will observe protocols, says Petroleum Agency SA
John Maytham interviews Petroleum Agency SA CEO Dr Phindile Masangane.Read More
Rewriting the fairy tale: Adoption is trauma stored in the limbic brain - expert
Sara-Jayne King speaks to psychotherapist Paul Sunderland about the psychological impact of adoption on adopted people.Read More
Why people living with HIV and cancer may contribute to mutation of new variants
Africa Melane speaks to UCT virologist Prof Wendy Burgers about immunocompromised conditions and how SARS COV II can mutate.Read More
UWC to enforce mandatory jab policy with exemptions only for 'solid cases'
CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder about the university's vaccination policy.Read More
The rights of the many trump the rights of a few - Business4SA on mandatory jabs
John Maytham speaks to Business4SA's Martin Kingston about restricting movement for those who remain unvaccinated.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis to switch on Cape Town Christmas lights tonight
Pippa Hudson interviews Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Rewriting the fairy tale: Adoption is trauma stored in the limbic brain - expert
Sara-Jayne King speaks to psychotherapist Paul Sunderland about the psychological impact of adoption on adopted people.Read More
How to conquer fear and practice courage in a world gone mad
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Holiday about his book "Courage is Calling: Fortune Favours the Brave".Read More
Get it all this summer with DStv Premium
DStv Premium is taking care of you this summer by offering you a streaming package for only R699 for this festive season!Read More
Outgrown a school bag? Please donate your kids' backpacks to children in need
Hands of Love founder Catherine Versfeld speaks to Zain Johnson about this worthwhile initiative.Read More
Mauritius bans SA travel. Mauritian Consul General in Cape Town responds
Zain Johnson speaks to Muhktar Joonas Consul General of Mauritius in Cape Town.Read More
Eatery with 'rudest staff in Aus' opening in Brisbane. Its name - Karen's Diner
Diners will be able to dish it back at rude staff, Australia correspondent Katie McDonald tells Weekend Breakfast.Read More
Artscape's 50th anniversary concert to give thanks for support during pandemic
'We are filled with immense gratitude.' Sara-Jayne King interviews Artscape CEO Marlene le Roux.Read More
Audi Q5 - 'Not much wrong with this luxury compact crossover SUV'
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson about the latest cars and motoring news.Read More
More from Entertainment
Get it all this summer with DStv Premium
DStv Premium is taking care of you this summer by offering you a streaming package for only R699 for this festive season!Read More
Artscape's 50th anniversary concert to give thanks for support during pandemic
'We are filled with immense gratitude.' Sara-Jayne King interviews Artscape CEO Marlene le Roux.Read More
Tributes pour in as one of Broadway’s most loved lyricists Stephen Sondheim dies
Sondheim died at his Connecticut home after celebrating Thanksgiving with his family. He was 91-years-old.Read More
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape.Read More
TV host and actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo spins hits for you on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Visit beautiful Wellington, 'some of the best wines in winelands'
On the virtual small dorp tour, Zain Johnson speaks to Miranda Van Breda, Member Relations Manager at Wellington Tourism.Read More
'Freddy Mercury only spoke out about having HIV just before his death'
Pippa Hudson chats to retired judge, Edwin Cameron, Dr Ian Sanne of Right To Care, and the TAC's Sibongile Tshabalala.Read More
Come Dine With Me SA 'We're voyeurs and love watching people nail it or fail it'
Sara-Jayne King catches up with executive producer of culinary reality show Come Dine With Me South Africa.Read More
'I took the chance and I'm so glad that I did' - Idols SA winner Berry Trytsman
702 Breakfast host Bongani Bingwa chats to Idols SA winner Berenike 'Berry' Trytsman after she was crowned on Sunday night.Read More