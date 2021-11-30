Critical for CPT tourism industry to look after domestic market- Enver Duminy





- A Cape Town Tourism online survey has revealed the December travel plans of South Africans

- The results paint a more positive picture than last year, but money, rather than Covid is the reason some of us are choosing to stay home

A survey of close 1 800 South Africans has revealed that 67% of people are planning to go away over the festive period.

An online survey was conducted by Cape Town Tourism last month to 'understand the projective behaviour of South Africans over the December holiday period'.

CEO Enver Duminy joined CapeTalk's Africa Melane to unpack the results which seem to show that concerns around the Covid pandemic appear to have been replaced with concerns around finances.

Only 27% of those surveyed indicated that they are concerned about Covid 19 compared to last year where 68% were concerned. Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism

Duminy says it's likely the rollout of the country's vaccination programme was largely responsible for the shift in these numbers.

Meanwhile, 76% of people surveyed listed financial constraints as to why they would not be going away over December.

What we as Cape Town Tourism are clear on for this December is that the tourism industry needs to make sure that they provide value for money at all levels. Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism

Duminy says in light of the recent travel bans following the discovery of the Omicron variant, it is essential that the local tourism industry looks after the domestic market.

Whether the tourists are coming or not...the local market is a pillar of strength for the local tourism industry, especially over the last 20 months or so. Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism

