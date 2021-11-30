Trust Shell – it will observe protocols, says Petroleum Agency SA





Shell will start exploring for oil and gas off the Wild Coast in December by airgun blasting the ocean surface. The sonic blasts create shockwaves that penetrate the water and into the ocean floor

The Petroleum Agency SA admits an impact on marine life, but says it can by “fully mitigated”

Seismic surveys have been done for 50 years, it says

Shell’s imminent seismic survey for oil and gas off the Wild Coast has provoked a furious response from environmental activists and, seemingly, a large majority of the public.

Seismic surveys negatively impact all animals in the ocean, according to Dr Judy Mann, a conservation strategist at the South African Association for Marine Biological Research’s Oceanographic Research Institute.

“There is evidence of the impact on marine life,” she says.

A petition against the seismic survey has over 358 000 signatures so far and there have been calls to boycott Shell service stations over the holiday period.

The Petroleum Agency of South Africa, however, backs exploration to go ahead in early December, citing several facts it has published on seismic surveys.

The survey is intended to last for about four to five months.

John Maytham interviewed Petroleum Agency SA CEO Dr Phindile Masangane

They argue that calls against the survey are unwarranted, despite the evidence presented by environmentalists of harm caused to marine life.

There is an impact on marine life, but it can be fully mitigated… Just before the survey… they have a pre-watch for an hour, and they release much softer sound to allow marine mammals to swim away… They also watch before they release the sound that there are no marine species within the area … a radius of 500 metres… Dr Phindile Masangane, CEO - Petroleum Agency SA

We have sensors that sense if there are any mammals or other species that can be endangered… We have independent environmentalists on the vessel to make sure the protocols are observed… Dr Phindile Masangane, CEO - Petroleum Agency SA