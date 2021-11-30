'Young people tired of gun violence, they want it to stop' - Gun Free SA
- Young people affected by gun-violence, are being called on to have their say on the control of fire-arms.
- Last week, parliament's policing portfolio delayed tabling the amended Firearms Control Act, allowing for more time to engage.
Young people affected by gun violence are being asked to add their voices to a public consultation on proposed changes to South Africa's firearms laws.
Last Thursday, parliament's policing portfolio delayed tabling the amended Firearms Control Act, allowing for more time to engage.
Under the proposals, South Africans would be banned from getting gun licences purely for the purpose of self-defence.
Gun Free SA director Adele Kirsten says the central principle of the proposed amendments is to reduce the circulation of firearms in South Africa.
She says the consultation extension is an opportunity for those directly affected by guns to make their voices heard.
Young people we work with are concerned about the easy availability of weapons, they're concerned about the age, they want to raise the age [of being able to get a gun license] to 26.Adele Kirsten, Director - Gun Free South Africa
Gun Free SA has been working with young people between 18-24 living in communities affected by high levels of gun violence.
Kirsten says of the young people Gun Free SA has engaged with, they see reducing the number of guns as the solution to reducing gun violence.
The young people we spoke to were very clear, they are too many guns circulating in their communities, they are tired of gun violence, they want it to stop.Adele Kirsten, Director - Gun Free South Africa
Currently, in order to obtain a firearms licence in South Africa, you must be over the age of 21, no previous criminal record or history of violence, cannot be addicted to drugs or alcohol and must pass a background check.
So far 60 000 submissions have been made by members of the public regarding the Firearms Control Amendment Bill.
RELATED:Having a gun at home does not make you safer says anti-gun group
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_51727863_men-with-gun.html?vti=o2wx1kawnhz6g82wcj-1-6
More from Local
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis to switch on Cape Town Christmas lights tonight
Pippa Hudson interviews Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
87% of hospitalised Covid patients in Omicron hotspot Tshwane are unvaccinated
Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Critical for CPT tourism industry to look after domestic market- Enver Duminy
Africa Melane speaks to Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy about the results of a local December holiday travel survey.Read More
Trust Shell – it will observe protocols, says Petroleum Agency SA
John Maytham interviews Petroleum Agency SA CEO Dr Phindile Masangane.Read More
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!
Whether you’re a genius or prodigy, including 10 to 12-year-olds, you could win R1000 cash in the 2022 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk.Read More
Rewriting the fairy tale: Adoption is trauma stored in the limbic brain - expert
Sara-Jayne King speaks to psychotherapist Paul Sunderland about the psychological impact of adoption on adopted people.Read More
Why people living with HIV and cancer may contribute to mutation of new variants
Africa Melane speaks to UCT virologist Prof Wendy Burgers about immunocompromised conditions and how SARS COV II can mutate.Read More
UWC to enforce mandatory jab policy with exemptions only for 'solid cases'
CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder about the university's vaccination policy.Read More
The rights of the many trump the rights of a few - Business4SA on mandatory jabs
John Maytham speaks to Business4SA's Martin Kingston about restricting movement for those who remain unvaccinated.Read More