'Young people tired of gun violence, they want it to stop' - Gun Free SA





- Young people affected by gun-violence, are being called on to have their say on the control of fire-arms.

- Last week, parliament's policing portfolio delayed tabling the amended Firearms Control Act, allowing for more time to engage.

60 000 submissions have been made by members of the public regarding the Firearms Control Amendment Bill. © strelok/123rf.com

Young people affected by gun violence are being asked to add their voices to a public consultation on proposed changes to South Africa's firearms laws.

Last Thursday, parliament's policing portfolio delayed tabling the amended Firearms Control Act, allowing for more time to engage.

Under the proposals, South Africans would be banned from getting gun licences purely for the purpose of self-defence.

Gun Free SA director Adele Kirsten says the central principle of the proposed amendments is to reduce the circulation of firearms in South Africa.

She says the consultation extension is an opportunity for those directly affected by guns to make their voices heard.

Young people we work with are concerned about the easy availability of weapons, they're concerned about the age, they want to raise the age [of being able to get a gun license] to 26. Adele Kirsten, Director - Gun Free South Africa

Gun Free SA has been working with young people between 18-24 living in communities affected by high levels of gun violence.

Kirsten says of the young people Gun Free SA has engaged with, they see reducing the number of guns as the solution to reducing gun violence.

The young people we spoke to were very clear, they are too many guns circulating in their communities, they are tired of gun violence, they want it to stop. Adele Kirsten, Director - Gun Free South Africa

Currently, in order to obtain a firearms licence in South Africa, you must be over the age of 21, no previous criminal record or history of violence, cannot be addicted to drugs or alcohol and must pass a background check.

So far 60 000 submissions have been made by members of the public regarding the Firearms Control Amendment Bill.

RELATED:Having a gun at home does not make you safer says anti-gun group