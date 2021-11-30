87% of hospitalised Covid patients in Omicron hotspot Tshwane are unvaccinated





About 87% of patients admitted with Covid-19 in Omicron hotspot Tshwane are unvaccinated, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

“The vast majority of patients are unvaccinated,” says Dr Wassila Jassat of the NICD.

Almost 90% of people hospitalised in Tshwane in the last two weeks for Covid were not vaccinated… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

I don’t care how many infections there are, I care how many people end up in hospital with serious Covid… If we have 10 000 infections a day in a week’s time, but very few people end up in a hospital, it means the jabs are working… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

If you want to be an anti-vaxxer… stay out of public spaces. Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire