87% of hospitalised Covid patients in Omicron hotspot Tshwane are unvaccinated
About 87% of patients admitted with Covid-19 in Omicron hotspot Tshwane are unvaccinated, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).
“The vast majority of patients are unvaccinated,” says Dr Wassila Jassat of the NICD.
Zain Johnson interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen).
Almost 90% of people hospitalised in Tshwane in the last two weeks for Covid were not vaccinated…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
I don’t care how many infections there are, I care how many people end up in hospital with serious Covid… If we have 10 000 infections a day in a week’s time, but very few people end up in a hospital, it means the jabs are working…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
If you want to be an anti-vaxxer… stay out of public spaces.Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
