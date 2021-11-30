Unemployment rate rises to 34.9% - worst since 2008





South Africa’s unemployment rate worsened to 34.9% (from 34.4%) in the third quarter of 2021, Statistics South Africa said on Tuesday.

It is the worst unemployment rate on record since 2008 at the height of the global financial crisis.

South Africa's unemployment rate is the stuff of nightmares. © highwaystarz/123rf.com

When including discouraged jobseekers, the unemployment rate shoots up to 46.6% (up from 44.4%).

The number of employed people plummeted by 660 000 in Q3/2021 to 14.3 million.

There are now 7.6 million unemployed jobseekers.