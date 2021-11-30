'Vaccination is not the worst option' – Cosatu supports mandatory jabs
Cosatu now supports mandatory Covid-19 vaccination, after initially voicing its doubts.
“We do not want another lockdown; we would rather have people forced to vaccinate than have another lockdown,” spokesperson Sizwe Pamla told News24.
Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.
“Vaccination is not the worst option right now as things stand - having people lose their right to earn a living is the worst option.”
Cosatu is South Africa’s largest trade union.
For more detail, read "U-turn: Cosatu now backs mandatory vaccination, but other unions are still averse" – News24
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_171758651_close-up-on-a-red-sign-in-the-window-of-a-shop-displaying-the-message-no-vaccine-no-entry-.html?vti=oakt2vpat3gjsnlwa6-1-1
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
87% of hospitalised Covid patients in Omicron hotspot Tshwane are unvaccinated
Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Fear mongering is threatening livelihoods - Marc Waschsberger (The Capital)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital.Read More
Mandate vaccines at work and in public indoor spaces - Business for South Africa
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Martin Kingston of Business for South Africa (B4SA).Read More
'South Africa acted responsibly – then the world punished us for it'
Pippa Hudson interviews foreign affairs expert Professor John Stremlau of International Relations at Wits.Read More
More countries join UK in banning South Africans after Covid-19 variant found
Ray White interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
New, heavily mutated Covid-19 variant found in South Africa
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
Germany is losing its grip on Covid-19
Zain Johnson interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Helen Seeney.Read More
Covid-19 returns to Cape Town: Brace for impact - Dr Karen van Kets (GP)
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Karen van Kets, who represents a group of general practitioners in Cape Town.Read More
Covid-19 rising again – 4th wave proper expected by Christmas
Mandy Wiener interviews Mia Malan, Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.Read More