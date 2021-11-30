'Vaccination is not the worst option' – Cosatu supports mandatory jabs





Cosatu now supports mandatory Covid-19 vaccination, after initially voicing its doubts.

“We do not want another lockdown; we would rather have people forced to vaccinate than have another lockdown,” spokesperson Sizwe Pamla told News24.

No vaccine, no entry. © breizhatao/123rf.com

“Vaccination is not the worst option right now as things stand - having people lose their right to earn a living is the worst option.”

Cosatu is South Africa’s largest trade union.

For more detail, read "U-turn: Cosatu now backs mandatory vaccination, but other unions are still averse" – News24