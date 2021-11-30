Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis to switch on Cape Town Christmas lights tonight
-
Mayor Hill-Lewis fondly remembers watching the Adderley Street lights as a child. This year he is taking his very excited six-year-old along
-
There are 90 festive lights displays across the city, in addition to the main one in the CBD
-
Hill-Lewis is urging residents to share photos with those from upcountry, hoping to attract them to the city in the absence of foreign tourists
If you haven’t got your Christmas trimmings up yet, Cape Town’s brand-new mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis is beating you to it.
Hill-Lewis will switch on the lights in the Central Business District (CBD) on Tuesday night.
Unfortunately, for the second year in a row, there won't be a free open-air concert due to Covid.
Pippa Hudson interviewed Hill-Lewis (scroll up to listen).
In years gone past there have been up to 100 000 people…It’s a wonderful tradition that I remember as a child, coming to Adderley Street to watch those lights get switched on…Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - Cape Town
We chose the ‘City of Opportunity’ [this year’s theme] … We’re going to have 90 Christmas light displays across the city… It’s not just Adderley Street, the epicentre…Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - Cape Town
It’s a surreal moment for me. I so clearly remember going there as a little boy. Never in my wildest dreams thinking that I might one day push the button! I’m taking my daughter… She’s six years old and she is so excited…Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - Cape Town
All the lights we use are LED lights… The entire thing across the city uses 420 base amps… a very, very low amount of electricity…Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - Cape Town
Please share the photos of our lights display… We are putting up a quick campaign to get more South Africans to come here over the holidays… There won’t be as many foreigners, prices will be down…Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - Cape Town
Source : Picture: EWN
