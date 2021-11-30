Omicron best-case scenario: Variant not causing severe illness to overtake Delta

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Health Feature: Skin Cancer Month
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dorothy Du Plooy - Services Specialist at CANSA
Today at 05:10
ZOOM World Aids Day: HIV prevention pills
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Linda-Gail Bekker - Director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre at the Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine at the University of Cape Town at ...
Today at 05:46
South Africa's unemployment rate 34.9% - The NEED for basic income grants now more than ever
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Christina van Straten - Basic Income Grant Advocacy intern at The Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute
Today at 06:10
Section 27 & TAC head to parliament over NHI concerns
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sasha Stevenson - Attorney at Section 27
Today at 06:25
SAYes Mentoring seeks new mentors
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michelle Potter - Programme Coordinator at SA-YES
Today at 06:28
SAYes mentee shares her experience (we can do this as a caller anytime before 9)
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Amina (Pululu) - SAYes mentee
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: International travel uncertainty
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andrew Stark - Flight Centre Travel Group MD.
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: SAHRC hearing on July Unrest: General Khehla Sitole & General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi take the stand
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane - CEO at South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)
Today at 07:20
Prasa on state of Cape trains after more devastating vandalism
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nana Zenani
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday panel: Navigating mandatory vaccinations
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jan Truter
Dr Jo Barnes - Senior lecturer from the Department of Global Health at Stellenbosch University
Today at 09:15
World Aids day 2020 - UNICEF reflects on the stats
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Laurie Ackerman Gulaid - Regional Advisor for HIV in Eastern and Southern Africa at Unicef Sa
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Can employers refuse annual leave requests
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Johan Botes - Partner at Baker & Mckenzie
Today at 10:05
Criminalising Homelessness: bylaw in COCT
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Buhle Booi - Head of Political Organizing at Ndifuna Ukwazi
Today at 10:30
Water activist movement, Viva con Agua, launches social guesthouse, Villa Viva
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ajay Paul - Founder at Viva Con Agua South Africa
Today at 11:05
Follow up: Gun Owners Assoc
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Martin Hood - Industry legal representative at South African Arms and Ammunition Dealers' Association (SAAADA)
Today at 16:55
How did South Africans respond to The President's Plea for Vaccination?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
New unemployment rate record (34.9%) but 'we haven't seen the worst yet' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes. 30 November 2021 8:24 PM
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis to switch on Cape Town Christmas lights tonight Pippa Hudson interviews Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. 30 November 2021 3:43 PM
View all Local
'We need to move forward' - Cosatu does about-turn in support of mandatory jabs Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator Matthew Parks about their stance of mandatory jabs. 30 November 2021 2:26 PM
Mauritius bans SA travel. Mauritian Consul General in Cape Town responds Zain Johnson speaks to Muhktar Joonas Consul General of Mauritius in Cape Town. 29 November 2021 11:16 AM
Should immediate compulsory vaccinations become government policy? John Maytham speaks to Development Impact fund CEO, Lorenzo Davids on whether government should enforce compulsory vaccinations. 29 November 2021 9:19 AM
View all Politics
Omicron best-case scenario: Variant not causing severe illness to overtake Delta Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland about the possible impact of the new Covid-19 variant. 30 November 2021 7:41 PM
94% of Discovery staff vaccinated so far thanks to mandatory policy- Adrian Gore 'We've got up to 10,000 people now vaccinated.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Group CEO Adrian Gore. 30 November 2021 6:44 PM
'Shell is calling the shots - not our government' Pippa Hudson interviews Liz McDaid, a founder member at The Green Connection. 30 November 2021 5:09 PM
View all Business
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning! Whether you’re a genius or prodigy, including 10 to 12-year-olds, you could win R1000 cash in the 2022 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk. 30 November 2021 10:49 AM
Rewriting the fairy tale: Adoption is trauma stored in the limbic brain - expert Sara-Jayne King speaks to psychotherapist Paul Sunderland about the psychological impact of adoption on adopted people. 30 November 2021 10:10 AM
How to conquer fear and practice courage in a world gone mad The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Holiday about his book "Courage is Calling: Fortune Favours the Brave". 29 November 2021 8:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031) John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick. 26 November 2021 10:19 AM
'World Rugby has shown utter disrespect towards the Springboks' Refilwe Moloto interviews rugby analyst and former Blitzbok Jonathan Mokuena. 23 November 2021 11:00 AM
View all Sport
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning! Whether you’re a genius or prodigy, including 10 to 12-year-olds, you could win R1000 cash in the 2022 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk. 30 November 2021 10:49 AM
Get it all this summer with DStv Premium DStv Premium is taking care of you this summer by offering you a streaming package for only R699 for this festive season! 29 November 2021 7:23 PM
Artscape's 50th anniversary concert to give thanks for support during pandemic 'We are filled with immense gratitude.' Sara-Jayne King interviews Artscape CEO Marlene le Roux. 28 November 2021 11:32 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Africa travel bans 'xenophobic, discriminatory and political' expert The AU's Covid-19 Africa Vaccine Delivery Alliance's Dr Ayoade Alakija says the world has failed to vaccinate countries equitably. 29 November 2021 10:07 AM
Time to focus on a domestic tourism campaign in light of SA travel bans - CoCT Africa Melane is joined by the CoCT's James Vos, o talk about the UKs' decision to put South Africa on its 'RED LIST' and the effe... 29 November 2021 9:22 AM
61 passengers from SA in isolation in Amsterdam, being tested for variant The passengers tested positive for Covid-19 at Schiphol Airport. Sara-Jayne gets an update from UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 28 November 2021 1:31 PM
View all World
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
How will Kenya state visit influence South Africa? Kenya is the most developed country in East Africa while South Africa has the most developed economy on the Continent. 26 November 2021 11:55 AM
View all Africa
Fear mongering is threatening livelihoods - Marc Waschsberger (The Capital) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 29 November 2021 6:59 PM
Mandate vaccines at work and in public indoor spaces - Business for South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Martin Kingston of Business for South Africa (B4SA). 29 November 2021 6:34 PM
'South Africa acted responsibly – then the world punished us for it' Pippa Hudson interviews foreign affairs expert Professor John Stremlau of International Relations at Wits. 29 November 2021 4:51 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Omicron best-case scenario: Variant not causing severe illness to overtake Delta

30 November 2021 7:41 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Vaccination
Netcare
Pandemic
COVID-19
Covid-19 vaccination
fourth wave
Dr Richard Friedland
mandatory vaccination
booster shots
Omicron

Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland about the possible impact of the new Covid-19 variant.
Image from Pixabay.

Local and international experts have cautioned against panicking about the emergence of the latest Covid-19 variant.

"South Africa... has been among the first to describe variants before, so we know how to do this, including how to deal with variants with immune escape" said respected epidemiologist Prof. Salim Abdool Salim.

RELATED: 'We've dealt with variants before, it's not new' - Prof Karim on Omicron variant

Bruce Whitfield finds out about the spread of the Omicron variant from Dr Richard Friedland, CEO of the Netcare Group.

What is known is that this is a highly transmissible variant says Prof. Friedland, with the concentration of cases presently in Gauteng.

We also know that this virus [variant] does have a form of vaccine immune escape in terms of mild and moderate disease, in other words people who are vaccinated... are still getting infected...

Dr Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare Group

What is being seen in South Africa at the moment supports the hypothesis that the Omicron variant causes only mild and moderate disease, Dr Friedland asserts.

He says its impact will become clearer in the days or weeks to come.

What we don't know yet: Is this virus robust enough to take over Delta and become the predominant variant in South Africa? And, probably most importantly, how virulent is the virus?... (for symptoms classed as severe you require hospitalisation)

Dr Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare Group

We're seeing from the statistics coming out of our primary care centres that over 60% of the cases are occurring in adolescent, young children and young adults under the age of 30. That's been corroborated in some of the public hospitals in their outpatient departments - mainly younger people, not vaccinated necessarily, with flu-like symptoms.

Dr Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare Group

The next seven to ten days will determine whether this will result in severe disease, but it may well be that we are getting vaccine protection from severe illness which requires hospitalisation and potentially could cause death and catastrophe.

Dr Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare Group

That would be the silver lining - if we can get a variant that takes over Delta that doesn't cause severe illness I think we'll be dealing with a flu-like pandemic... This is potentially the evolution of what we saw with the Spanish Flu, that it eventually didn't burn itself out but it became a lot less virulent.

Dr Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare Group

For more detail, click on the link below for the interview audio:




30 November 2021 7:41 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Vaccination
Netcare
Pandemic
COVID-19
Covid-19 vaccination
fourth wave
Dr Richard Friedland
mandatory vaccination
booster shots
Omicron

More from Business

'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J

30 November 2021 9:04 PM

Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New unemployment rate record (34.9%) but 'we haven't seen the worst yet'

30 November 2021 8:24 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

94% of Discovery staff vaccinated so far thanks to mandatory policy- Adrian Gore

30 November 2021 6:44 PM

'We've got up to 10,000 people now vaccinated.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Group CEO Adrian Gore.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Shell is calling the shots - not our government'

30 November 2021 5:09 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Liz McDaid, a founder member at The Green Connection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Vaccination is not the worst option' – Cosatu supports mandatory jabs

30 November 2021 2:19 PM

"Having people lose their right to earn a living is the worst option," spokesperson Sizwe Pampla told News24.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unemployment rate rises to 34.9% - worst since 2008

30 November 2021 1:15 PM

The Quarterly Labour Force Survey found that the number of people with jobs fell by 660 000 in the third quarter of 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trust Shell – it will observe protocols, says Petroleum Agency SA

30 November 2021 11:11 AM

John Maytham interviews Petroleum Agency SA CEO Dr Phindile Masangane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

OneVoice is revolutionizing human connections in a digital world

30 November 2021 9:03 AM

OneVoice for Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams: a revolutionary solution to maintaining human connections in a digital world

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to conquer fear and practice courage in a world gone mad

29 November 2021 8:10 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Holiday about his book "Courage is Calling: Fortune Favours the Brave".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Implats buys 24.5% of Royal Bafokeng Platinum – seeks to acquire entire company

29 November 2021 7:23 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Impala Platinum spokesperson John Theron.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J

Business Local Africa

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis to switch on Cape Town Christmas lights tonight

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

UWC adopts mandatory COVID vaccine policy with some exemptions

30 November 2021 8:52 PM

'Diamond' Rihanna declared national hero of new republic Barbados

30 November 2021 8:11 PM

‘It’s pathetic’: Angry motorists react to petrol price increase

30 November 2021 6:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA