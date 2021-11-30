'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J
Aspen Pharmacare is striking a deal that would allow it to manufacture the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine under its own label, for distribution on the African continent.
Aspenovax will be manufactured in South Africa at Aspen's Gqeberha plant.
"The term of the grant of rights and supply of drug substance, subject to the signing of the definitive agreement, would be until 31 December 2026."
Aspen earlier today confirmed a non-binding term sheet with Johnson & Johnson on the manufacture and sale of an Aspen-branded COVID-19 vaccine throughout Africa called Aspenovax.#ProudlyAspen #AspenWeCare #Aspenovax pic.twitter.com/ZB5ps8jV4e— Aspen Pharma (@aspenpharma) November 30, 2021
In conversation with Bruce Whitfield Stephen Saad (CEO of Aspen Pharmacare) describes the agreement as "a massive breakthrough for Africa".
On the continent, we import 99% of our vaccines. It's fine normally but when you have a pandemic, countries serve themselves first and when India stopped exporting we got no vaccines in Africa!Stephen Saad, CEO - Aspen Pharmacare
The difference here for us is that we sell to the clients and we control where the product goes to. When you are simply a contract manufacturer selling to a principal, that principal determines where your product goes.Stephen Saad, CEO - Aspen Pharmacare
This gives you 100% certainty that what we make stays in Africa.Stephen Saad, CEO - Aspen Pharmacare
Saad explains that the only payment that goes to J & J is what Aspen pays to acquire the drug substance from them.
Our plan is to to be sustainable, to make an impact, and then to be competitive.Stephen Saad, CEO - Aspen Pharmacare
We will be manufacturing at Gqeberha... and we are hoping to have our capacities there increased by the end of 2021... We're hoping to start as soon as we can in 2022..Stephen Saad, CEO - Aspen Pharmacare
It would replicate the J & J [vaccine]... but it would be in Aspen's name... so we would have to get our own registration for our own brand.Stephen Saad, CEO - Aspen Pharmacare
Listen to the audio below for more detail on Aspen's vaccine deal with J & J:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/svershinsky/svershinsky2003/svershinsky200300209/142669059-female-doctor-or-nurse-in-gloves-holding-syringe-for-vaccination-against-the-background-of-the-south.jpg
