'Shell is calling the shots - not our government'
-
The Green Connection is lobbying the government to suspend Shell’s permit to conduct seismic surveys off the Wild Coast
-
Shell, seemingly oblivious to public opinion, is “calling the shots”
RELATED: Trust Shell – it will observe protocols, says Petroleum Agency SA
Activists in Cape Town protested at Shell’s consultants’ offices in Newlands on Tuesday.
They handed over a list of objections to the company's seismic survey which is scheduled to start off the Wild Coast on Wednesday.
A case to put a stop to the survey will soon launch in the Eastern Cape.
Environmentalists and much of the public are up in arms over the survey which entails airgun blasting of the ocean surface.
The sonic blasts create shockwaves that penetrate the water and into the ocean floor.
There is evidence that seismic surveys negatively impact all animals in the ocean, according to Dr Judy Mann of the Oceanographic Research Institute.
The company admits to an impact on marine life but promises it can be fully mitigated.
A petition against the seismic survey has over 364 000 signatures so far and there have been calls to boycott Shell service stations over the holiday period.
Pippa Hudson interviewed Liz McDaid, a founder member at The Green Connection (scroll up to listen).
It seems like we have the people of South Africa versus Shell, with the government standing on one side… We’ve written to both Ministers, asking them to suspend the permit… ahead of the interdict hearing tomorrow…Liz McDaid, founder member - The Green Connection
They’re ignoring public opinion… They’ll be in the area for five months… Where is the government? … It’s going to be unacceptable harm if they do go ahead… We will keep going. We’d like to get a vessel to monitor what is going on…Liz McDaid, founder member - The Green Connection
Shell is calling the shots, not our government, and that’s very sad.Liz McDaid, founder member - The Green Connection
