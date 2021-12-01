This daily pill will prevent you getting HIV





Prof Linda-Gail Bekker says it is vital that South Africans are made aware of the opportunity to prevent becoming infected with HIV

Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) is available at local clinics

Copyright: markusgann / 123rf

World AIDS Day is observed on the 1 December every year since 1988 and is an international day dedicated to raising awareness of the AIDS pandemic caused by the spread of HIV infection.

The theme of World AIDS Day 2021 is “End inequalities. End AIDS and End Pandemics”.

Africa is joined by Prof Linda-Gail Bekker to talk about what people need to know about the free HIV prevention pill available at various hospitals and clinics across the country.

How far are we with an HIV prevention pill, asks Africa?

The good news is that the first generation using two antiretroviral agents in one pill is available. Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy director - UCT-based Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation

What we are trying to do now in South Africa is make that fact well known so that people actually take up the offer. Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy director - UCT-based Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation

Prior to the Covid-19 outbreak, the National Department of Health had been undertaking the scaling up of the preventative medication called pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) she explains.

But unfortunately, Covid impacted those plans. Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy director - UCT-based Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation

Moving into 2022, she believes it is vital that there is increased awareness and demand for PrEP.

People need to be made aware that there is this wonderful prevention opportunity and people can take it up by going to their local clinic. Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy director - UCT-based Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation

For those infected with HIV taking the antiretroviral cocktail of medication consistently allows them to live a healthy long life, she notes.

What we learnt in 2010 in a clinical trial was that if you take those antiretroviral agents in a single pill and swallow them daily even though you are HIV-negative you will prevent yourself from getting HIV - it is more like a contraceptive pill. Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy director - UCT-based Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation

The thing these agents target is stopping replication of the virus and so the effect is directly on the virus and so by taking it prior to exposure, you are loaded and ready, if virus comes on board, immediately that virus is annihilated. Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy director - UCT-based Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation

What potential side effects are there from taking PrEP?

There are mild side effects, really mostly in the first month where people just have to adjust to the treatment. That occurs in about one in ten people. They get over it. They get used to it. Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy director - UCT-based Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation

She says it is advisable to stay on PrEP for as long as one thinks one may be at risk.