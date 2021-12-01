Prasa suggests sabotage as vandals devastate Cape trains. Again.
Prasa can’t get ahead with fixing what vandals keep on breaking
It has more security guards than employees in operations
All SEOs seem to be under attack
We pay over R20 a litre for petrol and don’t have a real rail alternative.Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk
Vandalism to the rail infrastructure has cost the economy R1 billion in the last year, seemingly with no end in sight.
On Tuesday, thousands of Cape Town’s longsuffering train commuters were left stranded when fibreoptic communications lines in Cape Town were cut overnight.
Trains were suspended as compromised communication made it too dangerous to operate.
The vandals did not steal any cables, though they may have searched the fibreoptic cables and found no metal.
The fibreoptic cables run along the overhead electrical wires.
Last week, Cape police caught a group of men trying to transport cut up sections of the railway line.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) spokesperson Nana Zenani (scroll up to listen).
We’re working on fixing the lines that were vandalised… When we start fixing the Salt River substation, that’s exactly where we get hit… We keep fixing and another area gets cut…Nana Zenani, spokesperson - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa
Security needs to be put in place… An additional 3000 security guards were hired… We have more security than people operating the trains…Nana Zenani, spokesperson - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa
It’s not just Metrorail that is being hit… It’s the City, it’s Transnet, it’s Eskom. All the SOEs… are getting hit. It’s a systematic thing…Nana Zenani, spokesperson - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa
Gangs are coming armed to attack our service providers… Replacing the overhead line on the first section of the central line. We had to have 10 security guards for six people assessing the lines… the previous week, the head was robbed at that same place, a gun pointed at him by a seven-year-old! …Nana Zenani, spokesperson - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa
