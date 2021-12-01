Rapid jump in SA Covid-19 cases with over 4000 new infections in last 24 hours
4,373 new COVID-19 cases have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,968,052. This increase represents a 10.2% positivity rate.
This is reportedly a 92% increase from the previous day and a 403% increase compared to the 868 cases recorded a week ago.
RELATED: 87% of hospitalised Covid patients in Omicron hotspot Tshwane are unvaccinated
RELATED: Omicron best-case scenario: Variant not causing severe illness to overtake Delta
A further 21 Covid-19 deaths bring total fatalities due to the virus to 89,843 to date.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 42,664 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 4,373 new cases, which represents a 10.2% positivity rate. A further 21#COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,843 to date. See more here: https://t.co/3BT7JBpqpk pic.twitter.com/JYApP60Wbg— NICD (@nicd_sa) November 30, 2021
