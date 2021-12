Rapid jump in SA Covid-19 cases with over 4000 new infections in last 24 hours

4,373 new COVID-19 cases have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,968,052. This increase represents a 10.2% positivity rate.

This is reportedly a 92% increase from the previous day and a 403% increase compared to the 868 cases recorded a week ago.

A further 21 Covid-19 deaths bring total fatalities due to the virus to 89,843 to date.

