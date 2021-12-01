Rage festivals kick off – with vaccine mandates and daily testing





The Ballito Rage festival kicked off on Tuesday – with vaccine mandates for all attendees and staff and daily testing.

Last year’s festival was a superspreading event, with more than 840 people contracting Covid-19.

The Plett Rage festival starts on Friday.

Barbara Friedman interviewed Lester Kiewit about this and other trending stories from around the web.

FILE: Matriculants at the Rage festival party in Ballito. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

Everyone must come with a negative test, and they’re going to be testing every day during the five-day event… They’re working with the KZN Health Department; they’re meeting every morning at eight… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

A couple of people had arrived and tested positive. They were quickly isolated and never entered the venue… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire