Rage festivals kick off – with vaccine mandates and daily testing
The Ballito Rage festival kicked off on Tuesday – with vaccine mandates for all attendees and staff and daily testing.
Last year’s festival was a superspreading event, with more than 840 people contracting Covid-19.
The Plett Rage festival starts on Friday.
Barbara Friedman interviewed Lester Kiewit about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 4:41).
Everyone must come with a negative test, and they’re going to be testing every day during the five-day event… They’re working with the KZN Health Department; they’re meeting every morning at eight…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
A couple of people had arrived and tested positive. They were quickly isolated and never entered the venue…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
… With alcohol involved, everything goes out the window – impulse control disappears… Maybe having these events… will encourage young people to get vaccinated? …Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Source : Kayleen Morgan/EWN
