There were limited police resources to respond to July riots, SAHRC told
- National top cop Khehla Sitole and KZN Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi testified at the SAHRC's hearing into the July riots on Tuesday
- Mkhwanazi has been accused of failing to respond adequately to the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal
- He told the SAHRC hearings that the province did not have enough police resources
KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says the province did not have sufficient police resources to block the July unrest.
Mkhwanazi testified at the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearings into the July riots on Tuesday alongside National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole.
Both Mkhwanazi and Sitole claim that there was a shortage of police capacity to deal with the looting and violence.
The SAHRC has been investigating the civil unrest which left more than 300 people dead and cost the economy an estimated R50 billion.
SAHRC CEO advocate Tseliso Thipanyane says testimony so far has revealed that there were security lapses in law enforcement by state security agencies, particularly the police.
RELATED: Findings of hearings into July unrest will be binding - SAHRC CEO
What is becoming very clear is that there were lapses as far as the role of the law enforcement agencies and the police intelligence.Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane, CEO - South African Human Rights Commission
In terms of the Constitution, the state has a duty to protect our people and property and this was a massive violation of human rights.Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane, CEO - South African Human Rights Commission
The police claim that they didn't get intelligence in order to respond on time but, secondly, they were inadequacies. General Mkhwanazi claims that they didn't have enough resources to be able to properly protect the country.Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane, CEO - South African Human Rights Commission
We'll make a finding ultimately in terms of who was responsible and what needs to be done.Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane, CEO - South African Human Rights Commission
Source : Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
