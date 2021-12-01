Geography for dummies: South Africa shares a border with USA – Texas Governor
South Africa shares a border with the United States?!
In the bizarro world of Texas Governor Greg Abbott, it apparently does.
“Biden banned travel from South Africa because of the new Covid variant,” said Abbot.
“Immigrants have recently been apprehended crossing our border illegally from South Africa. Biden is doing nothing to stop immigrants from South Africa entering illegally. Pure politics and hypocrisy.”
Lol.
Some of the classic quips from Twitter:
The South African immigrant caravan en route from Blouberg, Cape Town.— Nick Hedley (@nickhedley) November 29, 2021
Get ready America. pic.twitter.com/BQlqcpQDTg
Every Tuesday at 3pm we part the Atlantic and cross the USA border pic.twitter.com/AYBkAGH8GG— Sirboring🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@sirboring_26) November 29, 2021
Tsek! If us South Africans COULD swim like that, best believe you’d give us scholarships when we arrived. You Americans love to poach talent.— Angel Campey 💉💉 (@YesReallyAngel) November 29, 2021
Also. Just, read a map, or a cereal box. Something.
A simple wall between Texas and South Africa would seem the wisest move.— John Sipher (@john_sipher) November 29, 2021
Zain Johnson interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 8:19).
This man seems oblivious… I want to understand how you can be the governor of a state in America, and not know where South Africa is…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
