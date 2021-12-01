Ballito Rage cancelled on Day 2 - dozens test positive for Covid
Organisers of the Ballito Rage have cancelled the event on its second day after 32 festivalgoers and four staff members tested positive for Covid-19.
The festival mandated vaccination for all attendees and staff, as well as daily testing.
Last year’s festival was a superspreading event, with more than 840 people contracting Covid-19.
The Plett Rage festival is still scheduled to start on Friday.
South Africa recorded 4373 new Covid-19 cases and 21 deaths over the past 24-hour reporting cycle.
Gauteng accounts for 72% of new infections in South Africa.
This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.
Source : Kayleen Morgan/EWN
