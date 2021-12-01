Ballito Rage cancelled on Day 2 - dozens test positive for Covid





Organisers of the Ballito Rage have cancelled the event on its second day after 32 festivalgoers and four staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

The festival mandated vaccination for all attendees and staff, as well as daily testing.

FILE: Matriculants at the Rage festival party in Ballito. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

Last year’s festival was a superspreading event, with more than 840 people contracting Covid-19.

The Plett Rage festival is still scheduled to start on Friday.

South Africa recorded 4373 new Covid-19 cases and 21 deaths over the past 24-hour reporting cycle.

Gauteng accounts for 72% of new infections in South Africa.

This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.