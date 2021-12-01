Energy Department mistakenly announced wrong petrol price increase





The Department of Energy was mistaken when on Monday it announced that petrol was going up 81 cents a litre from 1 December.

The price of petrol only went up by 75 cents per litre.

The Department has apologised, adding that it’s the first time ever it had released the wrong price.

