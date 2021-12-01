Energy Department mistakenly announced wrong petrol price increase
The Department of Energy was mistaken when on Monday it announced that petrol was going up 81 cents a litre from 1 December.
The price of petrol only went up by 75 cents per litre.
The Department has apologised, adding that it’s the first time ever it had released the wrong price.
For more detail, read “Energy Dept admits to making mistake with petrol price increase figure” – Eyewitness News
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_78233698_oops-sign-on-white-paper-man-hand-holding-paper-with-text-isolated-on-office-background-business-con.html?vti=o70v1itfqy6advtubq-1-32
More from Business
Flurry of companies exiting the JSE 'in a way, very positive'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews veteran stockbroker David Shapiro, Deputy Chairperson at Sasfin Securities.Read More
Court to hear virtual urgent interim interdict to stop Shell at 2pm Wednesday
EWN reporter Lauren Isaacs shares the latest moves by environmental organisations to stop the blasting with Mandy Wiener.Read More
Your boss can grant annual leave when it suits the business or refuse it: expert
Presenter Zain Johnson employment law expert Johan Botes about employee rights when it comes to sick and annual leave.Read More
Prasa suggests sabotage as vandals devastate Cape trains. Again.
Refilwe Moloto interviews Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) spokesperson Nana Zenani.Read More
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J
Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare.Read More
New unemployment rate record (34.9%) but 'we haven't seen the worst yet'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.Read More
Omicron best-case scenario: Variant not causing severe illness to overtake Delta
Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland about the possible impact of the new Covid-19 variant.Read More
94% of Discovery staff vaccinated so far thanks to mandatory policy- Adrian Gore
'We've got up to 10,000 people now vaccinated.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Group CEO Adrian Gore.Read More
'Shell is calling the shots - not our government'
Pippa Hudson interviews Liz McDaid, a founder member at The Green Connection.Read More