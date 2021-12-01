Energy Department mistakenly announced wrong petrol price increase

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
1 December 2021 12:40 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Petrol price
Fuel prices
Energy Department
Department of Energy

The Department has apologised for making a mistake with the petrol price increase figure.

The Department of Energy was mistaken when on Monday it announced that petrol was going up 81 cents a litre from 1 December.

The price of petrol only went up by 75 cents per litre.

© netsay/123rf.com

The Department has apologised, adding that it’s the first time ever it had released the wrong price.

For more detail, read “Energy Dept admits to making mistake with petrol price increase figure” – Eyewitness News




