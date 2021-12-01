Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
'Some kids need ICU' - More children being hospitalised in Covid-19 resurgence Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Professor Rudo Mathivha, the Head of Intensive Care at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital. 1 December 2021 1:38 PM
Court to hear virtual urgent interim interdict to stop Shell at 2pm Wednesday EWN reporter Lauren Isaacs shares the latest moves by environmental organisations to stop the blasting with Mandy Wiener. 1 December 2021 1:10 PM
'We need to move forward' - Cosatu does about-turn in support of mandatory jabs Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator Matthew Parks about their stance of mandatory jabs. 30 November 2021 2:26 PM
Mauritius bans SA travel. Mauritian Consul General in Cape Town responds Zain Johnson speaks to Muhktar Joonas Consul General of Mauritius in Cape Town. 29 November 2021 11:16 AM
Should immediate compulsory vaccinations become government policy? John Maytham speaks to Development Impact fund CEO, Lorenzo Davids on whether government should enforce compulsory vaccinations. 29 November 2021 9:19 AM
Should immediate compulsory vaccinations become government policy? John Maytham speaks to Development Impact fund CEO, Lorenzo Davids on whether government should enforce compulsory vaccinations. 29 November 2021 9:19 AM
Flurry of companies exiting the JSE 'in a way, very positive' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews veteran stockbroker David Shapiro, Deputy Chairperson at Sasfin Securities. 1 December 2021 1:41 PM
Your boss can grant annual leave when it suits the business or refuse it: expert Presenter Zain Johnson employment law expert Johan Botes about employee rights when it comes to sick and annual leave. 1 December 2021 12:44 PM
Energy Department mistakenly announced wrong petrol price increase The Department has apologised for making a mistake with the petrol price increase figure. 1 December 2021 12:40 PM
Chery back in SA with hugely improved products, and 1 million km engine warranty Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 1 December 2021 3:23 PM
Rage festivals kick off – with vaccine mandates and daily testing Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 1 December 2021 10:05 AM
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning! Whether you're a genius or prodigy, including 10 to 12-year-olds, you could win R1000 cash in the 2022 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk. 1 December 2021 8:49 AM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031) John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick. 26 November 2021 10:19 AM
'World Rugby has shown utter disrespect towards the Springboks' Refilwe Moloto interviews rugby analyst and former Blitzbok Jonathan Mokuena. 23 November 2021 11:00 AM
Ballito Rage cancelled on Day 2 - dozens test positive for Covid This year's Ballito Rage has been cancelled after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19. 1 December 2021 12:12 PM
Rage festivals kick off – with vaccine mandates and daily testing Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 1 December 2021 10:05 AM
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning! Whether you're a genius or prodigy, including 10 to 12-year-olds, you could win R1000 cash in the 2022 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk. 1 December 2021 8:49 AM
Geography for dummies: South Africa shares a border with USA – Texas Governor Zain Johnson interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 1 December 2021 11:25 AM
This daily pill will prevent you getting HIV Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, Director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre, UCT speaks to Africa Melane about how these pills work. 1 December 2021 9:02 AM
Rewriting the fairy tale: Adoption is trauma stored in the limbic brain - expert Sara-Jayne King speaks to psychotherapist Paul Sunderland about the psychological impact of adoption on adopted people. 30 November 2021 10:10 AM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
How will Kenya state visit influence South Africa? Kenya is the most developed country in East Africa while South Africa has the most developed economy on the Continent. 26 November 2021 11:55 AM
'Shell is calling the shots - not our government' Pippa Hudson interviews Liz McDaid, a founder member at The Green Connection. 30 November 2021 5:09 PM
Fear mongering is threatening livelihoods - Marc Waschsberger (The Capital) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 29 November 2021 6:59 PM
Mandate vaccines at work and in public indoor spaces - Business for South Africa The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Martin Kingston of Business for South Africa (B4SA). 29 November 2021 6:34 PM
Court to hear virtual urgent interim interdict to stop Shell at 2pm Wednesday

1 December 2021 1:10 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Shell
Wild Coast
seismic survey

EWN reporter Lauren Isaacs shares the latest moves by environmental organisations to stop the blasting with Mandy Wiener.

Environmentalists and large numbers of the public are up in arms over the survey which entails airgun blasting the ocean surface.

Four environmental and human rights organisations have filed an urgent interim interdict in the Makhanda High Court to stop petroleum company Shell from conducting the ocean seismic survey due to begin on Wednesday.

RELATED: 'Shell is calling the shots - not our government'

RELATED: Trust Shell – it will observe protocols, says Petroleum Agency SA

EWN reporter Lauren Isaacs shares the latest information with Mandy Wiener.

The Border Deep Sea Angling Association, the Kei Mouth Ski Boat Club, Natural Justice and Greenpeace Africa - supported by environmental law firm Cullinan & Associates filed an urgent interim interdict against Shell.

Lauren Isaacs, Reporter - EWN

The argument will be argued virtually at 2pm this afternoon.

Lauren Isaacs, Reporter - EWN

The applicants say they intend putting expert evidence before the court to expose in their words 'how irrational and socially unjust it is for Shell to continue looking for more oil and gas reserves when existing reserves cannot be used without causing catastrophic climate change.'

Lauren Isaacs, Reporter - EWN



'I can't change my HIV status, but people can change their mindsets'

1 December 2021 4:30 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Jaco Lourens about his experience of living with HIV.

'Some kids need ICU' - More children being hospitalised in Covid-19 resurgence

1 December 2021 1:38 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Professor Rudo Mathivha, the Head of Intensive Care at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

Ballito Rage cancelled on Day 2 - dozens test positive for Covid

1 December 2021 12:12 PM

This year's Ballito Rage has been cancelled after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19.

There were limited police resources to respond to July riots, SAHRC told

1 December 2021 11:14 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to SAHRC CEO Tseliso Thipanyane about the investigative hearings into the July unrest.

Rage festivals kick off – with vaccine mandates and daily testing

1 December 2021 10:05 AM

Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Rapid jump in SA Covid-19 cases with over 4000 new infections in last 24 hours

1 December 2021 9:59 AM

National Institute for Communicable Diseases reports 4,373 new cases, which represents a 10.2% positivity rate and 21 deaths.

Prasa suggests sabotage as vandals devastate Cape trains. Again.

1 December 2021 9:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) spokesperson Nana Zenani.

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!

1 December 2021 8:49 AM

Whether you’re a genius or prodigy, including 10 to 12-year-olds, you could win R1000 cash in the 2022 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk.

'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J

30 November 2021 9:04 PM

Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare.

New unemployment rate record (34.9%) but 'we haven't seen the worst yet'

30 November 2021 8:24 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.

Flurry of companies exiting the JSE 'in a way, very positive'

1 December 2021 1:41 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews veteran stockbroker David Shapiro, Deputy Chairperson at Sasfin Securities.

Your boss can grant annual leave when it suits the business or refuse it: expert

1 December 2021 12:44 PM

Presenter Zain Johnson employment law expert Johan Botes about employee rights when it comes to sick and annual leave.

Energy Department mistakenly announced wrong petrol price increase

1 December 2021 12:40 PM

The Department has apologised for making a mistake with the petrol price increase figure.

Prasa suggests sabotage as vandals devastate Cape trains. Again.

1 December 2021 9:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) spokesperson Nana Zenani.

'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J

30 November 2021 9:04 PM

Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare.

New unemployment rate record (34.9%) but 'we haven't seen the worst yet'

30 November 2021 8:24 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.

Omicron best-case scenario: Variant not causing severe illness to overtake Delta

30 November 2021 7:41 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland about the possible impact of the new Covid-19 variant.

94% of Discovery staff vaccinated so far thanks to mandatory policy- Adrian Gore

30 November 2021 6:44 PM

'We've got up to 10,000 people now vaccinated.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Group CEO Adrian Gore.

'Shell is calling the shots - not our government'

30 November 2021 5:09 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Liz McDaid, a founder member at The Green Connection.

'Vaccination is not the worst option' – Cosatu supports mandatory jabs

30 November 2021 2:19 PM

"Having people lose their right to earn a living is the worst option," spokesperson Sizwe Pampla told News24.

'We need to move forward' - Cosatu does about-turn in support of mandatory jabs

30 November 2021 2:26 PM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator Matthew Parks about their stance of mandatory jabs.

Mauritius bans SA travel. Mauritian Consul General in Cape Town responds

29 November 2021 11:16 AM

Zain Johnson speaks to Muhktar Joonas Consul General of Mauritius in Cape Town.

Should immediate compulsory vaccinations become government policy?

29 November 2021 9:19 AM

John Maytham speaks to Development Impact fund CEO, Lorenzo Davids on whether government should enforce compulsory vaccinations.

'Unsubsidised households must purchase set-top boxes out of their own pocket'

29 November 2021 8:54 AM

John Maytham speaks to Simnikiwe Mzekandaba, the IT in Government Editor at IT Web.

Unvaccinated in W Cape mostly due to lack of access, not choice - Premier Winde

29 November 2021 7:42 AM

John Maytham speaks to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

SA remains on level 1, Ramaphosa 'deeply disappointed' in travel bans

28 November 2021 8:34 PM

President Ramaphosa briefed South Africa about the Omicron variant and stated the country will remain on alert level 1.

Should SA's scientists have disclosed variant so soon? Prof Preiser says yes

27 November 2021 7:22 AM

John Maytham speaks to Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Virology Head at Stellenbosch University who says there were enough alarm bells.

British High Commissioner to South Africa explains UK move to restrict SA travel

26 November 2021 5:47 PM

The British High Commissioner to South Africa Antony John Phillipson discusses the UK Red list Update that has been made today.

Premier Winde: Covid numbers low but rising, we need data on new variant asap

26 November 2021 5:18 PM

Western province Premier Alan WInde speaks to John Maytham about the latest Covid-19 numbers in the Cape.

'It doesn't define me' says SA's Stephen McGown on being held hostage

26 November 2021 2:57 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to McGown who reflects on the journey since being released by Al Qaeda in 2017.

