Court to hear virtual urgent interim interdict to stop Shell at 2pm Wednesday
Environmentalists and large numbers of the public are up in arms over the survey which entails airgun blasting the ocean surface.
Four environmental and human rights organisations have filed an urgent interim interdict in the Makhanda High Court to stop petroleum company Shell from conducting the ocean seismic survey due to begin on Wednesday.
RELATED: 'Shell is calling the shots - not our government'
RELATED: Trust Shell – it will observe protocols, says Petroleum Agency SA
EWN reporter Lauren Isaacs shares the latest information with Mandy Wiener.
The Border Deep Sea Angling Association, the Kei Mouth Ski Boat Club, Natural Justice and Greenpeace Africa - supported by environmental law firm Cullinan & Associates filed an urgent interim interdict against Shell.Lauren Isaacs, Reporter - EWN
The argument will be argued virtually at 2pm this afternoon.Lauren Isaacs, Reporter - EWN
The applicants say they intend putting expert evidence before the court to expose in their words 'how irrational and socially unjust it is for Shell to continue looking for more oil and gas reserves when existing reserves cannot be used without causing catastrophic climate change.'Lauren Isaacs, Reporter - EWN
