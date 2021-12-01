'Some kids need ICU' - More children being hospitalised in Covid-19 resurgence





It appears more children are being hospitalised for Covid-19 than in the earlier stages of the pandemic in SA

The Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Joburg has seen a significant increase in young patients in the pediatric Covid-19 ICU

The hospital's Prof Rudo Mathivha says more healthcare workers and unvaccinated pregnant women are also testing positive

Image: © Antonio Diaz/ 123rf.com

An increasing number of children are being admitted to hospital due to Covid-19 according to public health specialists.

A Joburg-based doctor says she's concerned by how the profile of Covid-19 patients appears to be changing in the latest resurgence.

The Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital has noted that there are more toddlers and preschoolers than ever before requiring hospitalisation.

Children under five are being admitted with Covid-19 symptoms to, according to the hospital's head of Intensive Care Prof Rudo Mathivha.

"Some of those kids are needing to go into ICU", she tells CapeTalk.

The youngest patient in the general Covid-19 ICU ward is 17 and has Covid-19 pneumonia. "We didn't see that in our previous wave", the professor adds.

Prof Mathivha says there's also been an increase in Covid-19 cases among unvaccinated pregnant women as well as healthcare workers who are testing positive with mild symptoms of the virus.

We are seeing a different trend of the Covid-19 patients in that we're seeing much younger patients being admitted by the disease, presenting with symptoms and sick enough to warrant admission. Prof Rudo Mathivha, Head of Intensive Care - Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

The numbers have been picking up quite exponentially so we are repurposing beds from non-Covid-19 patients to accommodate the Covid-19 patients. Prof Rudo Mathivha, Head of Intensive Care - Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital