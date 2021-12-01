Chery back in SA with hugely improved products, and 1 million km engine warranty
Chinese car manufacturer Chery has relaunched in South Africa with its brand-new Tiggo 4 Pro leading the charge with aggressive pricing and attractive add-ons.
The compact SUV comes with a 10-year or 1-million-kilometre engine (NOT a typo!) warranty.
A 150 000-kilometre, four-year factory warranty comes standard with all models, with a free extension for another five years and 850 000km for the engine added automatically at the end of the first warranty, provided that the vehicle is still owned by the original owner.
Prices:
- Chery Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5 Urban (five-speed manual) - R269 900
- Chery Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5 Comfort (nine-speed CVT auto) - R299 900
- Chery Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5T Elite (six-speed manual) - R319 900
- Chery Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5T Elite (nine-speed CVT auto) - R 349 900
- Chery Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5T Elite SE (nine-speed CVT auto) - R359 900
Pippa Hudson interviewed motoring journalist Ciro de Siena (scroll up to listen – apologies for the poor sound quality).
They are now back as Chery South Africa… with products which make their previous ones look like they were built in the late 1800s. It’s just incredible how far this brand has come…Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_173422711_russia-izhevsk-august-19-2021-chery-showroom-new-modern-chery-tiggo-4-car-in-dealer-showroom-front-v.html?vti=niehz58yccn8vzjbcw-1-1
