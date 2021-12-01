'Law is quite clear that Shell now needs environmental authorisation under Act'
A legal challenge to stop Shell from starting its planned seismic survey off the Wild Coast began in the Makhanda High Court on Wednesday.
Judgment is set to be handed down on Friday morning.
The bid was launched by four environmental and human rights organisations - Border Deep Sea Angling Association, Kei Mouth Ski Boat Club, Natural Justice and Greenpeace Africa.
Court to hear virtual urgent interim interdict to stop Shell at 2pm Wednesday
The groups say the five-month seismic and oil gas exploration project would be a threat to marine life.
_Oceans Not Oil _started a petition against Shell's plans - more than 375,000 people have signed so far.
The vessel will... drag up to 48 air guns methodically through 6,011km² of ocean surface, firing extremely loud shock wave emissions that penetrate through 3km of water and 40km into the Earth’s crust below the seabed.Oceans Not Oil Coalition
RELATED: Trust Shell – it will observe protocols, says Petroleum Agency SA
The plaintiffs are represented by specialist environmental law firm Cullinan and Associates.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Cormac Cullinan, a Director at the firm.
RELATED: Permit for Wild Coast exploration from 2013, requirements now would be stricter
He notes that the law has changed since the permit was first granted to Shell.
What brought it to people's attention was this announcement on 29 October that they were going to start the seismic surveys from today. Everybody was caught by surprise...Cormac Cullinan, Director - Cullinan and Associates
[Also] the Wild Coast has a special place in many people's hearts and the idea that this particularly pristine area is going to be explored for oil and gas, particularly when we know we should be getting off that bandwagon, has really offended a lot of South Africans.Cormac Cullinan, Director - Cullinan and Associates
Cullinan reports that Wednesday was just "an initial skirmish" about whether there is sufficiently irreparable harm to have the survey stopped for December.
The argument still to come concerns the National Environmental Management Act, Nema.
We're saying that the law has changed and now that they need not just exploration rights and environmental management programme, they also need an environmental authorisation under Nema.Cormac Cullinan, Director - Cullinan and Associates
Why that's particularly important is because if you do an environmental impact assessment under Nema for a coastal activity, you have to look at the provisions of the Integrated Coastal Management [ICM] Act... They say that offshore waters are coastal public property, owned by the people of South Africa and not the state...Cormac Cullinan, Director - Cullinan and Associates
... and they must be managed in the interests of the whole community which is basically not just humans who are dependent on the coastal environment but all living creatures dependent on it.Cormac Cullinan, Director - Cullinan and Associates
Cullinan describes the state as the public trustees, who must look after the area in the interests of all.
For more detail, listen to the audio clip below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/aoosthuizen/aoosthuizen1111/aoosthuizen111100028/11394758-hole-in-the-wall-landscape-in-south-africa-wild-coast-in-sunshine.jpg
More from Business
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory'
'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign.Read More
Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist
Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA.Read More
Discovery pushing to get remaining 500 unvaxxed staffers 'across finish line'
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Dr. Ron Whelan, the head of Discovery's Covid-19 task team.Read More
Flurry of companies exiting the JSE 'in a way, very positive'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews veteran stockbroker David Shapiro, Deputy Chairperson at Sasfin Securities.Read More
Court to hear virtual urgent interim interdict to stop Shell at 2pm Wednesday
EWN reporter Lauren Isaacs shares the latest moves by environmental organisations to stop the blasting with Mandy Wiener.Read More
Your boss can grant annual leave when it suits the business or refuse it: expert
Presenter Zain Johnson employment law expert Johan Botes about employee rights when it comes to sick and annual leave.Read More
Energy Department mistakenly announced wrong petrol price increase
The Department has apologised for making a mistake with the petrol price increase figure.Read More
Prasa suggests sabotage as vandals devastate Cape trains. Again.
Refilwe Moloto interviews Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) spokesperson Nana Zenani.Read More
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J
Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare.Read More
More from Local
Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist
Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA.Read More
'I can't change my HIV status, but people can change their mindsets'
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Jaco Lourens about his experience of living with HIV.Read More
'Some kids need ICU' - More children being hospitalised in Covid-19 resurgence
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Professor Rudo Mathivha, the Head of Intensive Care at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.Read More
Court to hear virtual urgent interim interdict to stop Shell at 2pm Wednesday
EWN reporter Lauren Isaacs shares the latest moves by environmental organisations to stop the blasting with Mandy Wiener.Read More
Ballito Rage cancelled on Day 2 - dozens test positive for Covid
This year's Ballito Rage has been cancelled after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19.Read More
There were limited police resources to respond to July riots, SAHRC told
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to SAHRC CEO Tseliso Thipanyane about the investigative hearings into the July unrest.Read More
Rage festivals kick off – with vaccine mandates and daily testing
Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Rapid jump in SA Covid-19 cases with over 4000 new infections in last 24 hours
National Institute for Communicable Diseases reports 4,373 new cases, which represents a 10.2% positivity rate and 21 deaths.Read More
Prasa suggests sabotage as vandals devastate Cape trains. Again.
Refilwe Moloto interviews Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) spokesperson Nana Zenani.Read More
More from Politics
Court to hear virtual urgent interim interdict to stop Shell at 2pm Wednesday
EWN reporter Lauren Isaacs shares the latest moves by environmental organisations to stop the blasting with Mandy Wiener.Read More
'We need to move forward' - Cosatu does about-turn in support of mandatory jabs
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator Matthew Parks about their stance of mandatory jabs.Read More
Mauritius bans SA travel. Mauritian Consul General in Cape Town responds
Zain Johnson speaks to Muhktar Joonas Consul General of Mauritius in Cape Town.Read More
Should immediate compulsory vaccinations become government policy?
John Maytham speaks to Development Impact fund CEO, Lorenzo Davids on whether government should enforce compulsory vaccinations.Read More
'Unsubsidised households must purchase set-top boxes out of their own pocket'
John Maytham speaks to Simnikiwe Mzekandaba, the IT in Government Editor at IT Web.Read More
Unvaccinated in W Cape mostly due to lack of access, not choice - Premier Winde
John Maytham speaks to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.Read More
SA remains on level 1, Ramaphosa 'deeply disappointed' in travel bans
President Ramaphosa briefed South Africa about the Omicron variant and stated the country will remain on alert level 1.Read More
Should SA's scientists have disclosed variant so soon? Prof Preiser says yes
John Maytham speaks to Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Virology Head at Stellenbosch University who says there were enough alarm bells.Read More
British High Commissioner to South Africa explains UK move to restrict SA travel
The British High Commissioner to South Africa Antony John Phillipson discusses the UK Red list Update that has been made today.Read More