Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist

Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel V: Putting Avasol Sunscreen to the test!
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Today at 04:50
Finance Feature: Accessing cash via your bond
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Sue White - Financial Planner at Personal Wealth Managers
Today at 05:15
ZOOM: The importance of promoting entrepreneurship
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Professor Andre Roux
Today at 05:50
Update on UIF Ters payment
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mzie Yawa - Acting Commissioner Advocate at UIF
Today at 06:10
Is South Africa's fuel levy being abusively exploitative?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
Today at 06:25
The function of the Office of the Tax Ombud
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Professor Thabo Legwaila, CEO of the Office of the Tax Ombud
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday - trends observed from Black Friday 2021
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kirsty Bisset - Managing Director at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Is the Omicron variant driving the rise in Covid-19 numbers?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Professor Shabir Madhi
Today at 07:20
Commuters can't catch a break: taxi fares set to increase
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mandla Hermanus - Secretary general at Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata)
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
The legal case against Shell
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Cormac Cullinan - Environmental Lawyer at Cullinan And Associates
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:15
Good asks PP to check legality of debt collecting mechanism on CT pre-paid elec purchases
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brett Herron
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Alcohol Availibility & GBV
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Aadielah Maker Diedericks - Regional coordinator at The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance (Saapa)
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn explores news & views inside Europe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daniel Pelz
Today at 10:15
Small dorp tour: On the road to Ceres
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rick Botha
Today at 10:30
Gqeberha's own Klops
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:45
Innovation City Cape Town aims to help startups, scale-ups & large corporations accelerate their growth
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kieno Kammies - Presenter at CapeTalk
Today at 11:05
Status on k53 practice yards in Cape Town: follow up with COCT
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jody Pillay - Deputy Traffic Chief: Licensing & Logistics at City of Cape Town
Today at 11:30
Pensions for Palookas
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brett Ladouce - Author at Pensions for Palookas (book)
Latest Local
'Law is quite clear that Shell now needs environmental authorisation under Act' Judgment is expected on the bid to stop Shell's seismic survey on Friday. The Money Show talks to lawyer Cormac Cullinan. 1 December 2021 7:43 PM
Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA. 1 December 2021 7:01 PM
'I can't change my HIV status, but people can change their mindsets' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Jaco Lourens about his experience of living with HIV. 1 December 2021 4:30 PM
View all Local
Court to hear virtual urgent interim interdict to stop Shell at 2pm Wednesday EWN reporter Lauren Isaacs shares the latest moves by environmental organisations to stop the blasting with Mandy Wiener. 1 December 2021 1:10 PM
'We need to move forward' - Cosatu does about-turn in support of mandatory jabs Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator Matthew Parks about their stance of mandatory jabs. 30 November 2021 2:26 PM
Mauritius bans SA travel. Mauritian Consul General in Cape Town responds Zain Johnson speaks to Muhktar Joonas Consul General of Mauritius in Cape Town. 29 November 2021 11:16 AM
View all Politics
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory' 'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign. 1 December 2021 8:39 PM
Discovery pushing to get remaining 500 unvaxxed staffers 'across finish line' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Dr. Ron Whelan, the head of Discovery's Covid-19 task team. 1 December 2021 6:20 PM
Flurry of companies exiting the JSE 'in a way, very positive' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews veteran stockbroker David Shapiro, Deputy Chairperson at Sasfin Securities. 1 December 2021 1:41 PM
View all Business
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory' 'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign. 1 December 2021 8:39 PM
Chery back in SA with hugely improved products, and 1 million km engine warranty Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 1 December 2021 3:23 PM
Rage festivals kick off – with vaccine mandates and daily testing Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 1 December 2021 10:05 AM
View all Lifestyle
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031) John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick. 26 November 2021 10:19 AM
'World Rugby has shown utter disrespect towards the Springboks' Refilwe Moloto interviews rugby analyst and former Blitzbok Jonathan Mokuena. 23 November 2021 11:00 AM
View all Sport
Ballito Rage cancelled on Day 2 - dozens test positive for Covid This year's Ballito Rage has been cancelled after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19. 1 December 2021 12:12 PM
Rage festivals kick off – with vaccine mandates and daily testing Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 1 December 2021 10:05 AM
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning! Whether you’re a genius or prodigy, including 10 to 12-year-olds, you could win R1000 cash in the 2022 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk. 1 December 2021 8:49 AM
View all Entertainment
Geography for dummies: South Africa shares a border with USA – Texas Governor Zain Johnson interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 1 December 2021 11:25 AM
This daily pill will prevent you getting HIV Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, Director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre, UCT speaks to Africa Melane about how these pills work. 1 December 2021 9:02 AM
Rewriting the fairy tale: Adoption is trauma stored in the limbic brain - expert Sara-Jayne King speaks to psychotherapist Paul Sunderland about the psychological impact of adoption on adopted people. 30 November 2021 10:10 AM
View all World
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
How will Kenya state visit influence South Africa? Kenya is the most developed country in East Africa while South Africa has the most developed economy on the Continent. 26 November 2021 11:55 AM
View all Africa
Chery back in SA with hugely improved products, and 1 million km engine warranty Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 1 December 2021 3:23 PM
'Shell is calling the shots - not our government' Pippa Hudson interviews Liz McDaid, a founder member at The Green Connection. 30 November 2021 5:09 PM
Fear mongering is threatening livelihoods - Marc Waschsberger (The Capital) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 29 November 2021 6:59 PM
View all Opinion
Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist

1 December 2021 7:01 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Global economy
Unemployment
Interest rates
The Money Show
Inflation
Economic growth
Bruce Whitfield
Power supply
BNP Paribas
Us fed
Jerome Powell
BNP Paribas SA
Jeff Schultz

Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA.

Higher inflation and lower growth are expected to pose challenges for South Africa’s economy in 2022, says Asset Management group BNP Paribas.

"A weaker rand, alongside less transitory global inflation dynamics mean that the risks to our 4.7% CPI estimates next year are to the upside."

"A fourth Covid-19 wave, new virus variants and the likelihood of more electricity supply cuts mean the risks to our 2022 1.8% GDP estimate are to the downside."

Image: Gerd Altmann on Pixabay

Last night, US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks about high inflation being expected to last into mid-2022 pointed the way for the global economy.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Chief Economist at BNP Paribas South Africa

Based on whether global inflation was going to prove transitory or something more permanent, the jury was out on that for most of this year but Powell's comments suggest that we're becoming a lot more concerned about this not being a transitory inflation pressure but rather something that is a fair bit more long-lasting...

Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist - BNP Paribas SA

... not just because of the supply disruption that will probably ease globally by the middle part of next year, but also that demand is now starting to catch up with supply.

Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist - BNP Paribas SA

It's the combination of these two factors, he says, that points to inflation globally likely to prove more problematic in 2022 than anticipated.

Whitfield outlines the major domestic factors South Africa also has to contend with.

Amongst those domestic issues is the fact that we have a currency that is vulnerable to the whims of the global economy and also a growth rate that is far too slow, and an economy that is not transforming fast enough to get real growth going.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Less growth and more inflation certainly doesn't make life easier for central banks or policy makers and that's what we're seeing in South Africa... We probably are going to see interest hikes continue going into next year.

Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist - BNP Paribas SA

Schultz says the structural constraints in our economy have come to a head.

He highlights factors like electricity supply and Tuesday's catastrophic unemployment figures.

RELATED: New unemployment rate record (34.9%) but 'we haven't seen the worst yet'

We need to start with electricity supply, but certainly we need to look at the labour market; we need to look at our ports, our rail and telecommunications infrastructure... and as a central bank governor once said, structural economic policy requires significant amounts of political will... to make the difficult decisions to really get this economy going again.

Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist - BNP Paribas SA

Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:




'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory'

1 December 2021 8:39 PM

'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign.

'Law is quite clear that Shell now needs environmental authorisation under Act'

1 December 2021 7:43 PM

Judgment is expected on the bid to stop Shell's seismic survey on Friday. The Money Show talks to lawyer Cormac Cullinan.

Discovery pushing to get remaining 500 unvaxxed staffers 'across finish line'

1 December 2021 6:20 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Dr. Ron Whelan, the head of Discovery's Covid-19 task team.

Flurry of companies exiting the JSE 'in a way, very positive'

1 December 2021 1:41 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews veteran stockbroker David Shapiro, Deputy Chairperson at Sasfin Securities.

Court to hear virtual urgent interim interdict to stop Shell at 2pm Wednesday

1 December 2021 1:10 PM

EWN reporter Lauren Isaacs shares the latest moves by environmental organisations to stop the blasting with Mandy Wiener.

Your boss can grant annual leave when it suits the business or refuse it: expert

1 December 2021 12:44 PM

Presenter Zain Johnson employment law expert Johan Botes about employee rights when it comes to sick and annual leave.

Energy Department mistakenly announced wrong petrol price increase

1 December 2021 12:40 PM

The Department has apologised for making a mistake with the petrol price increase figure.

Prasa suggests sabotage as vandals devastate Cape trains. Again.

1 December 2021 9:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) spokesperson Nana Zenani.

'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J

30 November 2021 9:04 PM

Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare.

New unemployment rate record (34.9%) but 'we haven't seen the worst yet'

30 November 2021 8:24 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.

Geography for dummies: South Africa shares a border with USA – Texas Governor

1 December 2021 11:25 AM

Zain Johnson interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

This daily pill will prevent you getting HIV

1 December 2021 9:02 AM

Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, Director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre, UCT speaks to Africa Melane about how these pills work.

Rewriting the fairy tale: Adoption is trauma stored in the limbic brain - expert

30 November 2021 10:10 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to psychotherapist Paul Sunderland about the psychological impact of adoption on adopted people.

[WATCH] Africa travel bans 'xenophobic, discriminatory and political' expert

29 November 2021 10:07 AM

The AU's Covid-19 Africa Vaccine Delivery Alliance's Dr Ayoade Alakija says the world has failed to vaccinate countries equitably.

Time to focus on a domestic tourism campaign in light of SA travel bans - CoCT

29 November 2021 9:22 AM

Africa Melane is joined by the CoCT's James Vos, o talk about the UKs' decision to put South Africa on its 'RED LIST' and the effect it has on the tourism and hospitality industry.

61 passengers from SA in isolation in Amsterdam, being tested for variant

28 November 2021 1:31 PM

The passengers tested positive for Covid-19 at Schiphol Airport. Sara-Jayne gets an update from UK correspondent Gavin Grey.

Eatery with 'rudest staff in Aus' opening in Brisbane. Its name - Karen's Diner

28 November 2021 12:10 PM

Diners will be able to dish it back at rude staff, Australia correspondent Katie McDonald tells Weekend Breakfast.

UK reports two cases of new Omicron variant first identified in SA

28 November 2021 9:52 AM

Sara-Jayne King talks to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

Tributes pour in as one of Broadway’s most loved lyricists Stephen Sondheim dies

27 November 2021 9:23 AM

Sondheim died at his Connecticut home after celebrating Thanksgiving with his family. He was 91-years-old.

Should SA's scientists have disclosed variant so soon? Prof Preiser says yes

27 November 2021 7:22 AM

John Maytham speaks to Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Virology Head at Stellenbosch University who says there were enough alarm bells.

'Law is quite clear that Shell now needs environmental authorisation under Act'

1 December 2021 7:43 PM

Judgment is expected on the bid to stop Shell's seismic survey on Friday. The Money Show talks to lawyer Cormac Cullinan.

'I can't change my HIV status, but people can change their mindsets'

1 December 2021 4:30 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Jaco Lourens about his experience of living with HIV.

'Some kids need ICU' - More children being hospitalised in Covid-19 resurgence

1 December 2021 1:38 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Professor Rudo Mathivha, the Head of Intensive Care at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

Court to hear virtual urgent interim interdict to stop Shell at 2pm Wednesday

1 December 2021 1:10 PM

EWN reporter Lauren Isaacs shares the latest moves by environmental organisations to stop the blasting with Mandy Wiener.

Ballito Rage cancelled on Day 2 - dozens test positive for Covid

1 December 2021 12:12 PM

This year's Ballito Rage has been cancelled after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19.

There were limited police resources to respond to July riots, SAHRC told

1 December 2021 11:14 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to SAHRC CEO Tseliso Thipanyane about the investigative hearings into the July unrest.

Rage festivals kick off – with vaccine mandates and daily testing

1 December 2021 10:05 AM

Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Rapid jump in SA Covid-19 cases with over 4000 new infections in last 24 hours

1 December 2021 9:59 AM

National Institute for Communicable Diseases reports 4,373 new cases, which represents a 10.2% positivity rate and 21 deaths.

Prasa suggests sabotage as vandals devastate Cape trains. Again.

1 December 2021 9:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) spokesperson Nana Zenani.

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!

1 December 2021 8:49 AM

Whether you’re a genius or prodigy, including 10 to 12-year-olds, you could win R1000 cash in the 2022 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk.

