'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory'

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel V: Putting Avasol Sunscreen to the test!
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Today at 04:50
Finance Feature: Accessing cash via your bond
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Sue White - Financial Planner at Personal Wealth Managers
Today at 05:15
ZOOM: The importance of promoting entrepreneurship
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Professor Andre Roux
Today at 05:50
Update on UIF Ters payment
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mzie Yawa - Acting Commissioner Advocate at UIF
Today at 06:10
Is South Africa's fuel levy being abusively exploitative?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
Today at 06:25
The function of the Office of the Tax Ombud
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Professor Thabo Legwaila, CEO of the Office of the Tax Ombud
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday - trends observed from Black Friday 2021
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kirsty Bisset - Managing Director at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Is the Omicron variant driving the rise in Covid-19 numbers?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Professor Shabir Madhi
Today at 07:20
Commuters can't catch a break: taxi fares set to increase
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mandla Hermanus - Secretary general at Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata)
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
The legal case against Shell
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Cormac Cullinan - Environmental Lawyer at Cullinan And Associates
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:15
Good asks PP to check legality of debt collecting mechanism on CT pre-paid elec purchases
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brett Herron
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Alcohol Availibility & GBV
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Aadielah Maker Diedericks - Regional coordinator at The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance (Saapa)
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn explores news & views inside Europe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daniel Pelz
Today at 10:15
Small dorp tour: On the road to Ceres
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rick Botha
Today at 10:30
Gqeberha's own Klops
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:45
Innovation City Cape Town aims to help startups, scale-ups & large corporations accelerate their growth
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kieno Kammies - Presenter at CapeTalk
Today at 11:05
Status on k53 practice yards in Cape Town: follow up with COCT
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jody Pillay - Deputy Traffic Chief: Licensing & Logistics at City of Cape Town
Today at 11:30
Pensions for Palookas
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brett Ladouce - Author at Pensions for Palookas (book)
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Law is quite clear that Shell now needs environmental authorisation under Act' Judgment is expected on the bid to stop Shell's seismic survey on Friday. The Money Show talks to lawyer Cormac Cullinan. 1 December 2021 7:43 PM
Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA. 1 December 2021 7:01 PM
'I can't change my HIV status, but people can change their mindsets' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Jaco Lourens about his experience of living with HIV. 1 December 2021 4:30 PM
View all Local
Court to hear virtual urgent interim interdict to stop Shell at 2pm Wednesday EWN reporter Lauren Isaacs shares the latest moves by environmental organisations to stop the blasting with Mandy Wiener. 1 December 2021 1:10 PM
'We need to move forward' - Cosatu does about-turn in support of mandatory jabs Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator Matthew Parks about their stance of mandatory jabs. 30 November 2021 2:26 PM
Mauritius bans SA travel. Mauritian Consul General in Cape Town responds Zain Johnson speaks to Muhktar Joonas Consul General of Mauritius in Cape Town. 29 November 2021 11:16 AM
View all Politics
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory' 'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign. 1 December 2021 8:39 PM
Discovery pushing to get remaining 500 unvaxxed staffers 'across finish line' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Dr. Ron Whelan, the head of Discovery's Covid-19 task team. 1 December 2021 6:20 PM
Flurry of companies exiting the JSE 'in a way, very positive' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews veteran stockbroker David Shapiro, Deputy Chairperson at Sasfin Securities. 1 December 2021 1:41 PM
View all Business
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory' 'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign. 1 December 2021 8:39 PM
Chery back in SA with hugely improved products, and 1 million km engine warranty Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 1 December 2021 3:23 PM
Rage festivals kick off – with vaccine mandates and daily testing Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 1 December 2021 10:05 AM
View all Lifestyle
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031) John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick. 26 November 2021 10:19 AM
'World Rugby has shown utter disrespect towards the Springboks' Refilwe Moloto interviews rugby analyst and former Blitzbok Jonathan Mokuena. 23 November 2021 11:00 AM
View all Sport
Ballito Rage cancelled on Day 2 - dozens test positive for Covid This year's Ballito Rage has been cancelled after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19. 1 December 2021 12:12 PM
Rage festivals kick off – with vaccine mandates and daily testing Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 1 December 2021 10:05 AM
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning! Whether you’re a genius or prodigy, including 10 to 12-year-olds, you could win R1000 cash in the 2022 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk. 1 December 2021 8:49 AM
View all Entertainment
Geography for dummies: South Africa shares a border with USA – Texas Governor Zain Johnson interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 1 December 2021 11:25 AM
This daily pill will prevent you getting HIV Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, Director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre, UCT speaks to Africa Melane about how these pills work. 1 December 2021 9:02 AM
Rewriting the fairy tale: Adoption is trauma stored in the limbic brain - expert Sara-Jayne King speaks to psychotherapist Paul Sunderland about the psychological impact of adoption on adopted people. 30 November 2021 10:10 AM
View all World
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
How will Kenya state visit influence South Africa? Kenya is the most developed country in East Africa while South Africa has the most developed economy on the Continent. 26 November 2021 11:55 AM
View all Africa
Chery back in SA with hugely improved products, and 1 million km engine warranty Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 1 December 2021 3:23 PM
'Shell is calling the shots - not our government' Pippa Hudson interviews Liz McDaid, a founder member at The Green Connection. 30 November 2021 5:09 PM
Fear mongering is threatening livelihoods - Marc Waschsberger (The Capital) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 29 November 2021 6:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory'

1 December 2021 8:39 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Motoring
Advertising
Toyota
Toyota SA
Andy Rice
branding

'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign.

"For 60 years we have been moving people! Whether driven by passion, adventure or the love of our country and its people, we have and will continue to move the nation. Thank you, South Africa."

That's Toyota South Africa's message as it marks its 60th year as a well-loved vehicle brand in the country.

Image: Screengrab from #ToyotaTurns60 ad campaign on YouTube

The car maker's 'moving' message fails to move branding and advertising expert Andy Rice, however.

The "self-congratulatory corporate video" is another example of a brand trying to emulate Apple's Here's to the Crazy Ones campaign, and failing, he says.

It is so generic, it is so predictive. Toyota have had about 60 years to get this right - it's a worthwhile milestone but this is a very poor, third-rate copy of some famous Apple advertisements using the same kind of language and corporate delivery. But it's not written with even a fraction of the skill...

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

A company like Toyota after 60 years certainly shouldn't be languishing in the low-budget space... This doesn't make it look like a confident leader... looks like someone knocked it out quickly over the weekend with stock footage.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Take a look at the TV advert below:

Listen to Rice's advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros (Toyota discussion at 3:11):




1 December 2021 8:39 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Motoring
Advertising
Toyota
Toyota SA
Andy Rice
branding

More from Business

'Law is quite clear that Shell now needs environmental authorisation under Act'

1 December 2021 7:43 PM

Judgment is expected on the bid to stop Shell's seismic survey on Friday. The Money Show talks to lawyer Cormac Cullinan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist

1 December 2021 7:01 PM

Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Discovery pushing to get remaining 500 unvaxxed staffers 'across finish line'

1 December 2021 6:20 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Dr. Ron Whelan, the head of Discovery's Covid-19 task team.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Flurry of companies exiting the JSE 'in a way, very positive'

1 December 2021 1:41 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews veteran stockbroker David Shapiro, Deputy Chairperson at Sasfin Securities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Court to hear virtual urgent interim interdict to stop Shell at 2pm Wednesday

1 December 2021 1:10 PM

EWN reporter Lauren Isaacs shares the latest moves by environmental organisations to stop the blasting with Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Your boss can grant annual leave when it suits the business or refuse it: expert

1 December 2021 12:44 PM

Presenter Zain Johnson employment law expert Johan Botes about employee rights when it comes to sick and annual leave.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Energy Department mistakenly announced wrong petrol price increase

1 December 2021 12:40 PM

The Department has apologised for making a mistake with the petrol price increase figure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prasa suggests sabotage as vandals devastate Cape trains. Again.

1 December 2021 9:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) spokesperson Nana Zenani.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J

30 November 2021 9:04 PM

Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New unemployment rate record (34.9%) but 'we haven't seen the worst yet'

30 November 2021 8:24 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Chery back in SA with hugely improved products, and 1 million km engine warranty

1 December 2021 3:23 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rage festivals kick off – with vaccine mandates and daily testing

1 December 2021 10:05 AM

Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!

1 December 2021 8:49 AM

Whether you’re a genius or prodigy, including 10 to 12-year-olds, you could win R1000 cash in the 2022 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis to switch on Cape Town Christmas lights tonight

30 November 2021 3:43 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rewriting the fairy tale: Adoption is trauma stored in the limbic brain - expert

30 November 2021 10:10 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to psychotherapist Paul Sunderland about the psychological impact of adoption on adopted people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to conquer fear and practice courage in a world gone mad

29 November 2021 8:10 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Holiday about his book "Courage is Calling: Fortune Favours the Brave".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get it all this summer with DStv Premium

29 November 2021 7:23 PM

DStv Premium is taking care of you this summer by offering you a streaming package for only R699 for this festive season!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Outgrown a school bag? Please donate your kids' backpacks to children in need

29 November 2021 1:13 PM

Hands of Love founder Catherine Versfeld speaks to Zain Johnson about this worthwhile initiative.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mauritius bans SA travel. Mauritian Consul General in Cape Town responds

29 November 2021 11:16 AM

Zain Johnson speaks to Muhktar Joonas Consul General of Mauritius in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eatery with 'rudest staff in Aus' opening in Brisbane. Its name - Karen's Diner

28 November 2021 12:10 PM

Diners will be able to dish it back at rude staff, Australia correspondent Katie McDonald tells Weekend Breakfast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Chery back in SA with hugely improved products, and 1 million km engine warranty

1 December 2021 3:23 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Flurry of companies exiting the JSE 'in a way, very positive'

1 December 2021 1:41 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews veteran stockbroker David Shapiro, Deputy Chairperson at Sasfin Securities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Shell is calling the shots - not our government'

30 November 2021 5:09 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Liz McDaid, a founder member at The Green Connection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fear mongering is threatening livelihoods - Marc Waschsberger (The Capital)

29 November 2021 6:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mandate vaccines at work and in public indoor spaces - Business for South Africa

29 November 2021 6:34 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Martin Kingston of Business for South Africa (B4SA).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africa acted responsibly – then the world punished us for it'

29 November 2021 4:51 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews foreign affairs expert Professor John Stremlau of International Relations at Wits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Schools barred from forcing parents to buy uniforms at specific stores – ruling

29 November 2021 3:30 PM

John Maytham interviewed education law specialist Dr Jaco Deacon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Government to slash SANDF budget. Again.

26 November 2021 2:32 PM

John Maytham interviews Military and Defence Analyst Helmoed Heitman about the cost containment plans for the SANDF.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031)

26 November 2021 10:19 AM

John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple

25 November 2021 9:14 PM

It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

Energy Department mistakenly announced wrong petrol price increase

Business

'Some kids need ICU' - More children being hospitalised in Covid-19 resurgence

Local

EWN Highlights

Parly ‘comfortable’ with DBE’s preparedness for 2022 academic year

1 December 2021 8:33 PM

WHO warns of 'toxic mix' of low vaccine coverage and testing

1 December 2021 8:23 PM

‘Nothing short of abusive,’ says Shell on court bid to stop its seismic testing

1 December 2021 7:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA