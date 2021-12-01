Discovery pushing to get remaining 500 unvaxxed staffers 'across finish line'





There's only one month left until Discovery gives effect to its mandatory vaccination policy

Discovery was one of the first major companies in SA to announce a mandatory jab order back in September

Since then, the staff vaccination rate has jumped from 22% to 94%

The clock is ticking for over 500 employees who have not yet received the jab

Discovery says it still has hope that the company's remaining unvaccinated workers could get jabbed by 1 January 2022.

In September, Discovery announced that it would implement a mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policy for employees in South Africa in the new year.

At the time, only 22% of its workforce had been vaccinated. Three months later, the staff vaccination rate has jumped to 94%.

Dr. Ron Whelan, head of Discovery's Covid-19 Task Team, says roughly 500 out of 10,500 employees are still unvaccinated.

Some have promised to get jabbed, but many refuse to do so.

Dr. Whelan, who's also Discovery Health's chief commercial officer, says the company has not given up on the remaining group of unvaccinated workers.

"We're going to do everything we can to get everyone across the finish line", he tells CapeTalk.

Dr. Whelan says the vaccine uptake was partly influenced by the age groups that became eligible for vaccination in September and October.

He says the company has dealt with an enthusiastic group of staffers who have been keen to vaccinate, a more indifferent group that has been "vaccine apathetic" and an anxious group described as "vaccine-hesitant".

We had 2,200 people vaccinated in September. As of today, we're 9,900 people vaccinated. So, we've done 7,200 vaccinations over the last three months. That's been the ramp-up. Dr. Ron Whelan, Head of Covid-19 Task Team - Discovery South Africa

We've got about 500 people still outstanding. Dr. Ron Whelan, Head of Covid-19 Task Team - Discovery South Africa

Different age categories opened up during the course of September and October... That was part of the ramp-up... Many people went voluntarily. In fact, most of our staff were quite anxious to get vaccinated and vaccinated quickly. Dr. Ron Whelan, Head of Covid-19 Task Team - Discovery South Africa

We enabled access to vaccinations, we had mobile sites, we had our Discovery vaccination sites that were accessible to our staff. Dr. Ron Whelan, Head of Covid-19 Task Team - Discovery South Africa