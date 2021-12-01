Discovery pushing to get remaining 500 unvaxxed staffers 'across finish line'
- There's only one month left until Discovery gives effect to its mandatory vaccination policy
- Discovery was one of the first major companies in SA to announce a mandatory jab order back in September
- Since then, the staff vaccination rate has jumped from 22% to 94%
- The clock is ticking for over 500 employees who have not yet received the jab
Discovery says it still has hope that the company's remaining unvaccinated workers could get jabbed by 1 January 2022.
In September, Discovery announced that it would implement a mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policy for employees in South Africa in the new year.
At the time, only 22% of its workforce had been vaccinated. Three months later, the staff vaccination rate has jumped to 94%.
Dr. Ron Whelan, head of Discovery's Covid-19 Task Team, says roughly 500 out of 10,500 employees are still unvaccinated.
Some have promised to get jabbed, but many refuse to do so.
RELATED: 94% of Discovery staff vaccinated so far thanks to mandatory policy - Adrian Gore
Dr. Whelan, who's also Discovery Health's chief commercial officer, says the company has not given up on the remaining group of unvaccinated workers.
"We're going to do everything we can to get everyone across the finish line", he tells CapeTalk.
RELATED: 'A moral obligation': Discovery employees required to be vaccinated from 1 Jan
Dr. Whelan says the vaccine uptake was partly influenced by the age groups that became eligible for vaccination in September and October.
He says the company has dealt with an enthusiastic group of staffers who have been keen to vaccinate, a more indifferent group that has been "vaccine apathetic" and an anxious group described as "vaccine-hesitant".
We had 2,200 people vaccinated in September. As of today, we're 9,900 people vaccinated. So, we've done 7,200 vaccinations over the last three months. That's been the ramp-up.Dr. Ron Whelan, Head of Covid-19 Task Team - Discovery South Africa
We've got about 500 people still outstanding.Dr. Ron Whelan, Head of Covid-19 Task Team - Discovery South Africa
Different age categories opened up during the course of September and October... That was part of the ramp-up... Many people went voluntarily. In fact, most of our staff were quite anxious to get vaccinated and vaccinated quickly.Dr. Ron Whelan, Head of Covid-19 Task Team - Discovery South Africa
We enabled access to vaccinations, we had mobile sites, we had our Discovery vaccination sites that were accessible to our staff.Dr. Ron Whelan, Head of Covid-19 Task Team - Discovery South Africa
We've done a lot of one-on-one discussion with staff, just to understand their concerns, to share accurate information... and absolutely [brought in their families]... we recognised that family is integral to this particular point.Dr. Ron Whelan, Head of Covid-19 Task Team - Discovery South Africa
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Business
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory'
'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign.Read More
'Law is quite clear that Shell now needs environmental authorisation under Act'
Judgment is expected on the bid to stop Shell's seismic survey on Friday. The Money Show talks to lawyer Cormac Cullinan.Read More
Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist
Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA.Read More
Flurry of companies exiting the JSE 'in a way, very positive'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews veteran stockbroker David Shapiro, Deputy Chairperson at Sasfin Securities.Read More
Court to hear virtual urgent interim interdict to stop Shell at 2pm Wednesday
EWN reporter Lauren Isaacs shares the latest moves by environmental organisations to stop the blasting with Mandy Wiener.Read More
Your boss can grant annual leave when it suits the business or refuse it: expert
Presenter Zain Johnson employment law expert Johan Botes about employee rights when it comes to sick and annual leave.Read More
Energy Department mistakenly announced wrong petrol price increase
The Department has apologised for making a mistake with the petrol price increase figure.Read More
Prasa suggests sabotage as vandals devastate Cape trains. Again.
Refilwe Moloto interviews Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) spokesperson Nana Zenani.Read More
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J
Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare.Read More