Discovery pushing to get remaining 500 unvaxxed staffers 'across finish line'

Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel V: Putting Avasol Sunscreen to the test!
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Today at 04:50
Finance Feature: Accessing cash via your bond
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Sue White - Financial Planner at Personal Wealth Managers
Today at 05:15
ZOOM: The importance of promoting entrepreneurship
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Professor Andre Roux
Today at 05:50
Update on UIF Ters payment
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mzie Yawa - Acting Commissioner Advocate at UIF
Today at 06:10
Is South Africa's fuel levy being abusively exploitative?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
Today at 06:25
The function of the Office of the Tax Ombud
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Professor Thabo Legwaila, CEO of the Office of the Tax Ombud
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday - trends observed from Black Friday 2021
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kirsty Bisset - Managing Director at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Is the Omicron variant driving the rise in Covid-19 numbers?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Professor Shabir Madhi
Today at 07:20
Commuters can't catch a break: taxi fares set to increase
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mandla Hermanus - Secretary general at Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata)
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
The legal case against Shell
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Cormac Cullinan - Environmental Lawyer at Cullinan And Associates
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:15
Good asks PP to check legality of debt collecting mechanism on CT pre-paid elec purchases
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brett Herron
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Alcohol Availibility & GBV
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Aadielah Maker Diedericks - Regional coordinator at The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance (Saapa)
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn explores news & views inside Europe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daniel Pelz
Today at 10:15
Small dorp tour: On the road to Ceres
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rick Botha
Today at 10:30
Gqeberha's own Klops
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:45
Innovation City Cape Town aims to help startups, scale-ups & large corporations accelerate their growth
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kieno Kammies - Presenter at CapeTalk
Today at 11:05
Status on k53 practice yards in Cape Town: follow up with COCT
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jody Pillay - Deputy Traffic Chief: Licensing & Logistics at City of Cape Town
Today at 11:30
Pensions for Palookas
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brett Ladouce - Author at Pensions for Palookas (book)
'Law is quite clear that Shell now needs environmental authorisation under Act' Judgment is expected on the bid to stop Shell's seismic survey on Friday. The Money Show talks to lawyer Cormac Cullinan. 1 December 2021 7:43 PM
Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA. 1 December 2021 7:01 PM
'I can't change my HIV status, but people can change their mindsets' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Jaco Lourens about his experience of living with HIV. 1 December 2021 4:30 PM
Court to hear virtual urgent interim interdict to stop Shell at 2pm Wednesday EWN reporter Lauren Isaacs shares the latest moves by environmental organisations to stop the blasting with Mandy Wiener. 1 December 2021 1:10 PM
'We need to move forward' - Cosatu does about-turn in support of mandatory jabs Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator Matthew Parks about their stance of mandatory jabs. 30 November 2021 2:26 PM
Mauritius bans SA travel. Mauritian Consul General in Cape Town responds Zain Johnson speaks to Muhktar Joonas Consul General of Mauritius in Cape Town. 29 November 2021 11:16 AM
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory' 'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign. 1 December 2021 8:39 PM
Discovery pushing to get remaining 500 unvaxxed staffers 'across finish line' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Dr. Ron Whelan, the head of Discovery's Covid-19 task team. 1 December 2021 6:20 PM
Flurry of companies exiting the JSE 'in a way, very positive' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews veteran stockbroker David Shapiro, Deputy Chairperson at Sasfin Securities. 1 December 2021 1:41 PM
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory' 'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign. 1 December 2021 8:39 PM
Chery back in SA with hugely improved products, and 1 million km engine warranty Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 1 December 2021 3:23 PM
Rage festivals kick off – with vaccine mandates and daily testing Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 1 December 2021 10:05 AM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031) John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick. 26 November 2021 10:19 AM
'World Rugby has shown utter disrespect towards the Springboks' Refilwe Moloto interviews rugby analyst and former Blitzbok Jonathan Mokuena. 23 November 2021 11:00 AM
Ballito Rage cancelled on Day 2 - dozens test positive for Covid This year's Ballito Rage has been cancelled after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19. 1 December 2021 12:12 PM
Rage festivals kick off – with vaccine mandates and daily testing Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 1 December 2021 10:05 AM
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning! Whether you’re a genius or prodigy, including 10 to 12-year-olds, you could win R1000 cash in the 2022 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk. 1 December 2021 8:49 AM
Geography for dummies: South Africa shares a border with USA – Texas Governor Zain Johnson interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 1 December 2021 11:25 AM
This daily pill will prevent you getting HIV Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, Director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre, UCT speaks to Africa Melane about how these pills work. 1 December 2021 9:02 AM
Rewriting the fairy tale: Adoption is trauma stored in the limbic brain - expert Sara-Jayne King speaks to psychotherapist Paul Sunderland about the psychological impact of adoption on adopted people. 30 November 2021 10:10 AM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
How will Kenya state visit influence South Africa? Kenya is the most developed country in East Africa while South Africa has the most developed economy on the Continent. 26 November 2021 11:55 AM
Chery back in SA with hugely improved products, and 1 million km engine warranty Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 1 December 2021 3:23 PM
'Shell is calling the shots - not our government' Pippa Hudson interviews Liz McDaid, a founder member at The Green Connection. 30 November 2021 5:09 PM
Fear mongering is threatening livelihoods - Marc Waschsberger (The Capital) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 29 November 2021 6:59 PM
1 December 2021 6:20 PM
by Qama Qukula
Discovery
Discovery Health
vaccine policy

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Dr. Ron Whelan, the head of Discovery's Covid-19 task team.
  • There's only one month left until Discovery gives effect to its mandatory vaccination policy
  • Discovery was one of the first major companies in SA to announce a mandatory jab order back in September
  • Since then, the staff vaccination rate has jumped from 22% to 94%
  • The clock is ticking for over 500 employees who have not yet received the jab
Discovery Group offices in Sandton. Image: Abigail Javier/EWN

Discovery says it still has hope that the company's remaining unvaccinated workers could get jabbed by 1 January 2022.

In September, Discovery announced that it would implement a mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policy for employees in South Africa in the new year.

At the time, only 22% of its workforce had been vaccinated. Three months later, the staff vaccination rate has jumped to 94%.

Dr. Ron Whelan, head of Discovery's Covid-19 Task Team, says roughly 500 out of 10,500 employees are still unvaccinated.

Some have promised to get jabbed, but many refuse to do so.

RELATED: 94% of Discovery staff vaccinated so far thanks to mandatory policy - Adrian Gore

Dr. Whelan, who's also Discovery Health's chief commercial officer, says the company has not given up on the remaining group of unvaccinated workers.

"We're going to do everything we can to get everyone across the finish line", he tells CapeTalk.

RELATED: 'A moral obligation': Discovery employees required to be vaccinated from 1 Jan

Dr. Whelan says the vaccine uptake was partly influenced by the age groups that became eligible for vaccination in September and October.

He says the company has dealt with an enthusiastic group of staffers who have been keen to vaccinate, a more indifferent group that has been "vaccine apathetic" and an anxious group described as "vaccine-hesitant".

We had 2,200 people vaccinated in September. As of today, we're 9,900 people vaccinated. So, we've done 7,200 vaccinations over the last three months. That's been the ramp-up.

Dr. Ron Whelan, Head of Covid-19 Task Team - Discovery South Africa

We've got about 500 people still outstanding.

Dr. Ron Whelan, Head of Covid-19 Task Team - Discovery South Africa

Different age categories opened up during the course of September and October... That was part of the ramp-up... Many people went voluntarily. In fact, most of our staff were quite anxious to get vaccinated and vaccinated quickly.

Dr. Ron Whelan, Head of Covid-19 Task Team - Discovery South Africa

We enabled access to vaccinations, we had mobile sites, we had our Discovery vaccination sites that were accessible to our staff.

Dr. Ron Whelan, Head of Covid-19 Task Team - Discovery South Africa

We've done a lot of one-on-one discussion with staff, just to understand their concerns, to share accurate information... and absolutely [brought in their families]... we recognised that family is integral to this particular point.

Dr. Ron Whelan, Head of Covid-19 Task Team - Discovery South Africa



Discovery
Discovery Health
vaccine policy

