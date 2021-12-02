City urges teens to celebrate responsibly ahead of post matric exam parties

Streaming issues? Report here
2 December 2021 10:57 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
City of Cape Town
JP Smith
Cape Town law enforcement
matric parties
matric celebrations

The City of Cape Town has urged matriculants to celebrate the end of exams responsibly.
  • Most grade 12s finish writing their final exams this week
  • City officials are bracing themselves for the post-matric exam celebrations at beaches and other public spaces
  • The City's JP Smith says that patrols will be increased in public open spaces and in the CBD
Thousands of pupils descended on Clifton Beach on Friday 1 October 2021 for valedictory celebrations. Image: Nicola Jowell/Facebook

The City of Cape Town says its law enforcement agencies will be monitoring matric parties as most grade 12 will conclude their final exams this week.

Law enforcement agencies are urging teens to celebrate responsibly.

Historically, matriculants tend to gather in public open spaces or in the CBD to celebrate the end of their final examinations.

The City’s JP Smith says enforcement agencies will increase patrols around the beach areas and the city centre, especially on Long Street.

RELATED: Sama vice-chair says govt should review rules on indoor gatherings

Smith says the levels of compliance with Covid-19 regulations have "decreased sharply over the last six months".

With the looming fourth wave of Covid-19, he's urged party-goers not to put other people's lives at risk.

According to Smith, the municipality cannot legally prohibit matric parties or gatherings but can instead encourage sensible behaviour.

I think you will have to get to the point where you potentially shut a beach if the numbers become excessive, especially if there is a low level of consideration given to the regulations.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

But at the same time, it's an extremely difficult thing to do practically or operationally to manage large numbers of people under those circumstances. It most often leads to more violence and conflict than it helps, and it certainly doesn't secure the end of an effective public health intervention.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

We have encouraged people to get vaccinated and be responsible. We've said to them that we understand you are going to party, try and do so responsibly

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town



Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
