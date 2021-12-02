'Seismic exploration rights granted in 2014, but now law has changed'
The public outcry over the seismic survey which involves airgun blasting the ocean surface is growing.
Four environmental and human rights organisations have filed an urgent interim interdict in the Makhanda High Court to stop petroleum company Shell from conducting the ocean seismic survey due to begin on Wednesday.
The case was heard virtually and judgment is set to be handed down on Friday morning at 9am.
RELATED: 'Law is quite clear that Shell now needs environmental authorisation under Act'
He explains that in 2014 various companies applied for these exploration rights and were rejected.
At that time one of Cullinan and Associates lawyers Ricky Stone, a lead lawyer in this case now, was representing the Border Deep Sea Angling Association, and Kei Mouth Ski Boat Club, among other parties.
They put in objections back in 2014 and didn't hear anything more. So everybody thought that the rights had not been granted and had gone away. In fact, it had been granted but no one had been told. It was then renewed on two separate occasions. Again people were not informed.Cormac Cullinan, Director - Cullinan and Associates
The first time it became public knowledge was on 29 October 2021 when a notice was published stating that the seismic surveys would commence on 1 December, he explains.
So everybody was caught completely by surprise.Cormac Cullinan, Director - Cullinan and Associates
But secondly and importantly since they got those rights the law has changed, he notes.
We say they now need to do an environmental impact assessment and be given authorisation under the Environmental Management Act in addition to what they have got.Cormac Cullinan, Director - Cullinan and Associates
He says this will then require taking into account the Integrated Coastal Management Act which states that the sea and coastal waters are public property.
They belong to all South Africans, not to the State and the State's role is to protect them as a public trustee in the interests of the whole community - humans and non-humans.Cormac Cullinan, Director - Cullinan and Associates
He says it is also irrational and socially unjust it is for Shell to continue looking for more oil and gas reserves when existing reserves cannot be used without causing catastrophic climate change.
Source : alcuin lai on flickr under Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)
