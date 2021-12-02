400 000 people sign petition, objecting to Shell blasting the Wild Coast for oil
Our voices can make a difference and put an end to Shell blasting in the Wild Coast.Change.org petition
The public outcry over Shell’s seismic survey which involves airgun blasting the ocean surface off the ecologically fragile Wild Coast is growing.
By Thursday morning, a petition against the company’s seismic survey has garnered 382 000 signatures, with many raging comments accompanying them.
RELATED: 'Seismic exploration rights granted in 2014, but now law has changed'
Shell’s survey involves sonic blasts that create shockwaves that penetrate the water and into the ocean floor.
The Petroleum Agency SA admits an impact on marine life but says it can be “fully mitigated”.
A large part of the public, however, does not seem to trust Shell.
RELATED: Trust Shell – it will observe protocols, says Petroleum Agency SA
The seismic survey involves blasts of sound so loud it will penetrate through three kilometres of water and 40 kilometres into the Earth’s crust below the seabed.
Shell’s survey will last for five months – and will operate around the clock, blasting every 10 seconds.
Zain Johnson interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 3:33).
RELATED: 'Shell is calling the shots - not our government'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_36477497_crude-oil-from-oil-well.html
