Plett Rage goes ahead – despite spiralling Covid, cancellation of Ballito event





The Plett Rage is going ahead, said founder Ronen Klugman on Thursday.

The festival runs from Friday to Tuesday.

"They are all here, we gave a commitment to the class of 2021 that we were going to create a safe environment,” said Klugman.

“The only way for us now to open the doors is for them to go to the test centre."

Only 900 fully vaccinated revellers will gain access to the event.

In addition, they must present a negative PCR test upon entry.

Each attendee will be tested every day, with those who test positive barred from entry.

Organisers of the Ballito Rage cancelled their event on Wednesday - on the festival’s second day - after 32 festivalgoers and four staff members tested positive for Covid-19.