Kyk-Net's 'Alles Malan' star Nicole Fortuin spins 80s and 90s hits on CapeTalk
Nicole is an actor, dancer, and model and has performed in many productions, television shows, and films.
This local graduated from Settlers High School and went on to complete a BA in Theatre and Performance from the University of Cape Town.
Since then her career has soared.
A new season of Kyk-Net's family drama ‘Alles Malan’ is back this November, with Nicole Fortuin reprising her role as Lee-Ann, wife of younger Malan son, Nico.
Nicole is starring in a movie Klein Karoo 2 will set to be released on 15 Dec 2021 and is directed by Liezl Spies.
