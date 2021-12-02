Kyk-Net's 'Alles Malan' star Nicole Fortuin spins 80s and 90s hits on CapeTalk

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:20
UCT to look into divesting itself of Fossil fuels
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Le Paige
Today at 16:55
The President of The RSA AmaBhungane judgment
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dario Milo, Attorney
Today at 17:05
The Alan Winde Western Province Update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:45
Go Tell the Bees that I am Gone
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Diana Gabaldon
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Experts 'keeping close eye on hospital bed numbers' as SA enters fourth wave Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to infectious diseases expert Prof Francois Venter about the Covid-19 fourth wave. 2 December 2021 3:22 PM
Western Cape has officially entered Covid-19 resurgence - Dr. Keith Cloete Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm about Covid-19 infections in the Western Cape. 2 December 2021 2:08 PM
Herron wants probe into pre-paid electricity deductions for City's debt recovery Presenter Zain Johnson chats to the Good Party's Brett Herron about the City of Cape Town's debt-collection practices. 2 December 2021 1:06 PM
View all Local
'Seismic exploration rights granted in 2014, but now law has changed' Environmental lawyer Cormac Cullinan says despite objections in 2014, the rights were granted without anyone being told. 2 December 2021 9:09 AM
'Law is quite clear that Shell now needs environmental authorisation under Act' Judgment is expected on the bid to stop Shell's seismic survey on Friday. The Money Show talks to lawyer Cormac Cullinan. 1 December 2021 7:43 PM
Court to hear virtual urgent interim interdict to stop Shell at 2pm Wednesday EWN reporter Lauren Isaacs shares the latest moves by environmental organisations to stop the blasting with Mandy Wiener. 1 December 2021 1:10 PM
View all Politics
Longsuffering taxi commuters slammed with price hikes before festive season Refilwe Moloto interviews Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) spokesperson Mandla Hermanus. 2 December 2021 3:16 PM
Prasa fires CEO Zolani Matthews Matthews was appointed in February and was suspended in November after the SSA denied him security clearance. 2 December 2021 2:10 PM
400 000 people sign petition, objecting to Shell blasting the Wild Coast for oil Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 2 December 2021 10:48 AM
View all Business
Kyk-Net's 'Alles Malan' star Nicole Fortuin spins 80s and 90s hits on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 2 December 2021 11:47 AM
Plett Rage goes ahead – despite spiralling Covid, cancellation of Ballito event The Ballito Rage event was cancelled on Wednesday after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19. 2 December 2021 11:18 AM
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory' 'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign. 1 December 2021 8:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 2 December 2021 1:19 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031) John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick. 26 November 2021 10:19 AM
View all Sport
Kyk-Net's 'Alles Malan' star Nicole Fortuin spins 80s and 90s hits on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 2 December 2021 11:47 AM
Plett Rage goes ahead – despite spiralling Covid, cancellation of Ballito event The Ballito Rage event was cancelled on Wednesday after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19. 2 December 2021 11:18 AM
Ballito Rage cancelled on Day 2 - dozens test positive for Covid This year's Ballito Rage has been cancelled after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19. 1 December 2021 12:12 PM
View all Entertainment
Omicron variant does appear to be more transmissible than Delta - Prof Mahdi Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Shabir Mahdi, Dean of the Wits Faculty of Health Sciences and Professor of Vaccinology. 2 December 2021 7:52 AM
Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA. 1 December 2021 7:01 PM
Geography for dummies: South Africa shares a border with USA – Texas Governor Zain Johnson interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 1 December 2021 11:25 AM
View all World
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
How will Kenya state visit influence South Africa? Kenya is the most developed country in East Africa while South Africa has the most developed economy on the Continent. 26 November 2021 11:55 AM
View all Africa
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory' 'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign. 1 December 2021 8:39 PM
Chery back in SA with hugely improved products, and 1 million km engine warranty Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 1 December 2021 3:23 PM
Flurry of companies exiting the JSE 'in a way, very positive' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews veteran stockbroker David Shapiro, Deputy Chairperson at Sasfin Securities. 1 December 2021 1:41 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Kyk-Net's 'Alles Malan' star Nicole Fortuin spins 80s and 90s hits on CapeTalk

2 December 2021 11:47 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Music
Just the Hits on CapeTalk
#AnHourWith
80s and 90s
Nicole Fortuin

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Nicole is an actor, dancer, and model and has performed in many productions, television shows, and films.

This local graduated from Settlers High School and went on to complete a BA in Theatre and Performance from the University of Cape Town.

Since then her career has soared.

A new season of Kyk-Net's family drama ‘Alles Malan’ is back this November, with Nicole Fortuin reprising her role as Lee-Ann, wife of younger Malan son, Nico.

Nicole is starring in a movie Klein Karoo 2 will set to be released on 15 Dec 2021 and is directed by Liezl Spies.




2 December 2021 11:47 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Music
Just the Hits on CapeTalk
#AnHourWith
80s and 90s
Nicole Fortuin

More from Local

Experts 'keeping close eye on hospital bed numbers' as SA enters fourth wave

2 December 2021 3:22 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to infectious diseases expert Prof Francois Venter about the Covid-19 fourth wave.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape has officially entered Covid-19 resurgence - Dr. Keith Cloete

2 December 2021 2:08 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm about Covid-19 infections in the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Herron wants probe into pre-paid electricity deductions for City's debt recovery

2 December 2021 1:06 PM

Presenter Zain Johnson chats to the Good Party's Brett Herron about the City of Cape Town's debt-collection practices.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City urges teens to celebrate responsibly ahead of post matric exam parties

2 December 2021 10:57 AM

The City of Cape Town has urged matriculants to celebrate the end of exams responsibly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Law is quite clear that Shell now needs environmental authorisation under Act'

1 December 2021 7:43 PM

Judgment is expected on the bid to stop Shell's seismic survey on Friday. The Money Show talks to lawyer Cormac Cullinan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist

1 December 2021 7:01 PM

Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I can't change my HIV status, but people can change their mindsets'

1 December 2021 4:30 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Jaco Lourens about his experience of living with HIV.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Some kids need ICU' - More children being hospitalised in Covid-19 resurgence

1 December 2021 1:38 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Professor Rudo Mathivha, the Head of Intensive Care at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Court to hear virtual urgent interim interdict to stop Shell at 2pm Wednesday

1 December 2021 1:10 PM

EWN reporter Lauren Isaacs shares the latest moves by environmental organisations to stop the blasting with Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ballito Rage cancelled on Day 2 - dozens test positive for Covid

1 December 2021 12:12 PM

This year's Ballito Rage has been cancelled after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

Plett Rage goes ahead – despite spiralling Covid, cancellation of Ballito event

2 December 2021 11:18 AM

The Ballito Rage event was cancelled on Wednesday after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ballito Rage cancelled on Day 2 - dozens test positive for Covid

1 December 2021 12:12 PM

This year's Ballito Rage has been cancelled after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rage festivals kick off – with vaccine mandates and daily testing

1 December 2021 10:05 AM

Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!

1 December 2021 8:49 AM

Whether you’re a genius or prodigy, including 10 to 12-year-olds, you could win R1000 cash in the 2022 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get it all this summer with DStv Premium

29 November 2021 7:23 PM

DStv Premium is taking care of you this summer by offering you a streaming package for only R699 for this festive season!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Artscape's 50th anniversary concert to give thanks for support during pandemic

28 November 2021 11:32 AM

'We are filled with immense gratitude.' Sara-Jayne King interviews Artscape CEO Marlene le Roux.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tributes pour in as one of Broadway’s most loved lyricists Stephen Sondheim dies

27 November 2021 9:23 AM

Sondheim died at his Connecticut home after celebrating Thanksgiving with his family. He was 91-years-old.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend

27 November 2021 8:33 AM

Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TV host and actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo spins hits for you on CapeTalk

25 November 2021 2:36 PM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Visit beautiful Wellington, 'some of the best wines in winelands'

25 November 2021 12:42 PM

On the virtual small dorp tour, Zain Johnson speaks to Miranda Van Breda, Member Relations Manager at Wellington Tourism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Plett Rage goes ahead – despite spiralling Covid, cancellation of Ballito event

2 December 2021 11:18 AM

The Ballito Rage event was cancelled on Wednesday after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory'

1 December 2021 8:39 PM

'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chery back in SA with hugely improved products, and 1 million km engine warranty

1 December 2021 3:23 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rage festivals kick off – with vaccine mandates and daily testing

1 December 2021 10:05 AM

Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!

1 December 2021 8:49 AM

Whether you’re a genius or prodigy, including 10 to 12-year-olds, you could win R1000 cash in the 2022 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis to switch on Cape Town Christmas lights tonight

30 November 2021 3:43 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rewriting the fairy tale: Adoption is trauma stored in the limbic brain - expert

30 November 2021 10:10 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to psychotherapist Paul Sunderland about the psychological impact of adoption on adopted people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to conquer fear and practice courage in a world gone mad

29 November 2021 8:10 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Holiday about his book "Courage is Calling: Fortune Favours the Brave".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get it all this summer with DStv Premium

29 November 2021 7:23 PM

DStv Premium is taking care of you this summer by offering you a streaming package for only R699 for this festive season!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Outgrown a school bag? Please donate your kids' backpacks to children in need

29 November 2021 1:13 PM

Hands of Love founder Catherine Versfeld speaks to Zain Johnson about this worthwhile initiative.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Western Cape has officially entered Covid-19 resurgence - Dr. Keith Cloete

Local

Prasa fires CEO Zolani Matthews

Business

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Omicron becoming dominant in new COVID infections, says NICD

2 December 2021 4:01 PM

Court rules MPs should be obligated to disclose internal campaign donations

2 December 2021 2:54 PM

Life Esidimeni Inquest adjourns until January 2022

2 December 2021 2:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA