Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation
South Africa is under threat of a new international sporting isolation - this time not for noble reasons, writes Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso.
As the world shuts us out, it remains crucial for the SA vs India cricket tour to go ahead to keep Cricket SA afloat, he says.
Meanwhile, “The Ashes” test series between England and Australia is going ahead (it starts on Wednesday), despite the Omicron variant present in both countries.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Mjikeliso (scroll up to listen).
We saw this last year… England was in the country, breaching all sorts of protocols… then departed before finishing their obligations in South Africa. Then Australia cancelled… when at the time there was a drop in infections [in South Africa] …Sbu Mjikeliso, Deputy Editor - Sport24
South Africa was one of the few countries that never closed its borders to India… Our third-world challenges are similar… The worst-case scenario would be a postponement… I think the tour will go ahead in some shape…Sbu Mjikeliso, Deputy Editor - Sport24
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_150732737_hypocritical-word-concept-on-cubes.html?vti=lsb3xdqh4bea5r8t4z-1-98
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Plett Rage goes ahead – despite spiralling Covid, cancellation of Ballito event
The Ballito Rage event was cancelled on Wednesday after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19.Read More
Ballito Rage cancelled on Day 2 - dozens test positive for Covid
This year's Ballito Rage has been cancelled after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19.Read More
Rage festivals kick off – with vaccine mandates and daily testing
Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
'Vaccination is not the worst option' – Cosatu supports mandatory jabs
"Having people lose their right to earn a living is the worst option," spokesperson Sizwe Pampla told News24.Read More
87% of hospitalised Covid patients in Omicron hotspot Tshwane are unvaccinated
Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Fear mongering is threatening livelihoods - Marc Waschsberger (The Capital)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital.Read More
Mandate vaccines at work and in public indoor spaces - Business for South Africa
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Martin Kingston of Business for South Africa (B4SA).Read More
'South Africa acted responsibly – then the world punished us for it'
Pippa Hudson interviews foreign affairs expert Professor John Stremlau of International Relations at Wits.Read More
More countries join UK in banning South Africans after Covid-19 variant found
Ray White interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More