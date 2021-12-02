Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation





South Africa is under threat of a new international sporting isolation - this time not for noble reasons, writes Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso.

As the world shuts us out, it remains crucial for the SA vs India cricket tour to go ahead to keep Cricket SA afloat, he says.

Meanwhile, “The Ashes” test series between England and Australia is going ahead (it starts on Wednesday), despite the Omicron variant present in both countries.

Omicron is making its way around the world. (source: WHO, CDC)

We saw this last year… England was in the country, breaching all sorts of protocols… then departed before finishing their obligations in South Africa. Then Australia cancelled… when at the time there was a drop in infections [in South Africa] … Sbu Mjikeliso, Deputy Editor - Sport24